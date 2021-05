An application programming interface (API) is a type of software that allows multiple applications to communicate with each other over a network. Whenever you use your computer to connect to a server online, an API is being used to help the server interpret your request, and the server then retrieves the data so it can be displayed on your device in a way that you can understand. One example of this is when you’re using a graphical user interface instead of displaying code. Without API programs, the internet as we know it wouldn’t exist.