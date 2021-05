On its website, Acker Wines, the New York shop that claims the title of the oldest wine merchant in the United States, has a 100-page book that chronicles the store's 200-year history. It opens with its then-owner Thomas Hope trying to sell his entire inventory of wines and whiskies in the spring of 1855. Although a couple of bottles of 1805 Madeira went for as much as $18 (roughly $550 in today's dollars) the prices for the remaining stock dropped to about $3 ($91 today) and even then, the buyers didn't seem to be interested. After Hope oversaw an unenthusiastic reception for his gin, rum, and whiskies, the auction ended.