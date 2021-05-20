newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Brabus launches brace of 800hp SUVs

Pistonheads
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf it ain't broke, then don't fix it - that's how the saying goes. Nowhere is the adage truer than for Brabus-tuned Mercedes; it's been making very powerful, very lavish Benzes for decades now, from Smarts to Maybachs, almost always painted black and more often than not on some enormous wheels as well. They don't always meet with popular approval. But clearly the Brabus buyers can't get enough, as here are two new modified SUVs that fit the Brabus template just perfectly.

www.pistonheads.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suvs#Car Parts#Speed Launches#Black Leather#Smarts To Maybachs#Mercedes Benz#Gls#188hp#Gle#Suvs#High Performance Variants#Bespoke Turbos#Wheels#Carbon Body Parts#174mph#Brabus Tuned Mercedes#Sound#Maximum Strength#Fine Leather Appointments#Ph
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Buying Cars
Related
CarsGeeky gadgets

Brabus 800 is a Mercedes E 63 S with 800 horsepower

Brabus have taken the Mercedes E 63 S and give it some serious horsepower, the car is called the Brabus 800 and it comes with an impressive 800 horsepower. It also come with a massive 1,000 Nm peak torque and oit has a 0 to 62 miles per hour time (0 to 100 km/h) of just 3.0 seconds.
Carsdrivetribe.com

Brabus unveils the all-new 800 as a 800 PS angry E-Class

When the AMG E63 S is not enough... For ultra sporty sedan lovers, the Mercedes-AMG E63 S is always high on the list of potential purchases. With its 4.0-litre V8 producing a generous 612 PS, the car does 0-60 in 3.3 seconds while providing its occupants with a high level of comfort.
Home & GardenAutoblog

16 best luxury SUVs for 2021

Once upon a time, the idea of a luxury SUV meant a Range Rover, and even that was pretty agricultural by modern standards. Then Jeep Grand Cherokees and Ford Explorers started offering fancy, range-topping versions followed soon by Lexus and Mercedes dipping their toes in the water. And then the floodgates opened. Today, there is a staggering number of luxury SUVs available in every shape, size and price point. There are electric luxury SUVs like the Tesla Model X and Jaguar I-Pace, as well as gas-swilling, high-performance SUVs like the BMW X5 M and Mercedes-AMG G 63. Sports car makers Porsche, Aston Martin and Lamborghini have even dived in.
Carsmotor1.com

Sinister-looking Brabus 800 is Mercedes-AMG E63 S tastefully done

Let's face it – tuning is a hit or miss affair, especially with the existence of some companies that don't have any clue of the true meaning of restraint. But with all the available tuning firms worldwide, you can trust that the German tuner Brabus will make a tasteful creation.
CarsMotorAuthority

Electric Porsche Macan starts testing ahead of 2023 launch

Porsche will launch its electric Macan in 2023, the automaker said on Monday. That's a year later than previously thought and means the electric Macan will arrive later than a related Audi to be called the Q6 E-Tron. Audi in March said the Q6 E-Tron will arrive in 2022. Prototypes...
Carsbenzinsider.com

Brabus Unlocks 800 HP From The Mercedes-AMG E63 S

The E-Class may not be sitting on the pinnacle of the Mercedes-Benz hierarchy as its top spot is reserved for the S-Class, but its maker certainly didn’t skimp on its luxurious features and performance. Currently, the range-topping unit of the lineup is the Mercedes-AMG E63 S with 603 hp. Seeing more room for improvement in its powerplant, Brabus managed to squeeze out around 800 hp from it.
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

Mercedes-Benz unveils T-Class and EQT all-electric concept based on new Renault Kangoo

We weren’t expecting Mercedes-Benz to unveil an MPV or small van, much less an all-electric microvan, but here it is. First off, the Mercedes EQT concept looks fantastic. It mends the styling attributes of a practical people carrier and a small luxury conveyance. Mercedes-Benz will debut two versions of the T-Class: Internal combustion (gasoline and diesel) and the EQT all-electric version.
Carshiconsumption.com

BRABUS Treats The Mercedes-AMG E 63S To An 800HP Carbon Aero-Kitted Upgrade

Most ultra-high-performance supercars boast aggressive and idiosyncratic appearances with minuscule ride heights and advanced aero setups. For those interested in cars with world-class performance and a more understated outward appearance, outfits like BRABUS offer just the right style of vehicles, bestowing existing luxury models with upgraded interiors and cutting-edge performance capabilities.
Carsinsideevs.com

Is Toyota Planning An Electric Land Cruiser? We Truly Hope So

Manufacturers nowadays are building lots of electric crossovers and SUVs because that’s what the market wants: vehicles that look like they could go places, even though most of them have a single driven axle and would get flustered on a patch of wet grass. There are currently no proper off-roaders that are fully-electric, so the news that Toyota is reportedly considering a Land Cruiser BEV will definitely be of interest.
Carsgtspirit.com

Brabus Tuning: 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 is Now an 800hp Monster

A new Brabus 800 based on the 2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ has been unveiled. The E63 AMG sedan has been enhanced both visually and in terms of driving dynamics. The vehicle has been equipped with custom naked-carbon aerodynamic enhancement parts and a set of hi-tech 21-inch forged wheels. The...
CarsRoad & Track

The V-12-Powered Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Is 621 HP of All-Wheel-Drive Luxury

Big engines aren't long for this world. New laws and regulations are pushing manufacturers to downsize and electrify. Mercedes seems to want to hold on to the V-12 as long as possible, though, as it's just introduced a new 12-cylinder Maybach S-Class. And for the first time, it sends power to all four wheels.
Buying CarsCarscoops

Brabus Has Listed This Mercedes-Benz GLB Based B25 SUV For Nearly $100,000

The Mercedes-Benz GLB fell onto Brabus’ lap last summer, with the German tuner giving the compact SUV a makeover and a mildly boosted engine in the 250 specification. If you were impressed by Brabus’ GLB 250, that precise car is being offered for sale for the lowly sum of €78,421, or nearly $95,000 at current exchange rates, with the German outfit dropping almost €10,000 ($12,100) from its initial asking price. Still, that’s a lot to swallow as it puts it around €31,000 ($37,525) over the standard GLB 250 4Matic. For that kind of money, you could jump into a brand new E400d All-Terrain in Germany.
Carscars.com

Tesla SUV Buying Guide

Half of Tesla’s current lineup of four electric vehicles are SUVs, though they more resemble the tall hatchback coupe versions of European luxury brands’ SUVs than utilities with a more traditional, boxier shape. But as with other brands, buyers are gravitating more and more to the SUV products. Tesla has...
Carsmotor1.com

Mercedes-Maybach S-Class V12 specs confirmed, AWD-only, ultra-pricey

It was only yesterday when we got lucky and stumbled upon official images of the Mercedes-Maybach S680 and now we've managed to find the juicy technical specifications of the V12 S-Class. The crown jewel of Daimler's range has been embedded into the Russian configurator where the stretched luxury saloon is listed with a twin-turbo 6.0-litre engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission.
Carscampaignlive.com

Ford taps James Brown’s ‘soul’ and ‘swagger’ to launch first all-electric SUV

Ford is to launch its first all-electric SUV, the Mustang Mach-E, with a multichannel campaign, "Watch me", created by BBDO Germany. The work, which will be released in the UK from 14 May, features a young woman driving while lip-syncing to James Brown’s 1970 track Call Me Super Bad. As she passes bystanders including shoppers, street musicians, joggers and a dog walker, they all seem to react and join in with the track, which includes the campaign title, "watch me", in its lyrics.
CarsBMW BLOG

BMW M3 vs Porsche 911 — Car Magazine UK Test

As great as the iconic BMW M3 has always been over the years, it’s never really been a Porsche 911-fighter. While it’s always had similar levels of power and performance, the M3 was always much less expensive, more practical and usable (even the Coupes), and easier to live with everyday. The Porsche 911 is a bespoke sports car that historically delivered driving thrills above the M3’s capability, which is why it was always far more expensive. Now, though, the price gap between the two cars is closer than every before, so what happens when they go head-to-head?
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Hyundai Teases Smallest SUV Ever

Hyundai offers a diverse range of SUVs in all shapes and sizes, from the subcompact Venue and quirky Kona crossover to the midsize Santa Fe and the full-size luxury Palisade. Outside of the US, however, Hyundai is about to launch its smallest SUV yet. It's called the AX1 and it...