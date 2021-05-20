newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

571hp Ford F-150 Lightning unveiled

Pistonheads
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFord has revealed an-electric version of its hot-selling F-150 pick-up called the Lightning, which produces 775lb ft of torque – more than any other F-series truck – and is claimed to be capable of 300 miles on one charge. At this stage, the pick-up is still under development, so the numbers are “targeted” rather than confirmed. But with a new “power frunk”, 11 external plug ports to power things and hands-free driving capability, it’s well on course to be Ford’s most advanced pick-up yet. And this being America, it’s set to cost $52,974, equivalent to just over £37k in Britain.

www.pistonheads.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ford F 150#Ford F Series#Engine Development#Electric Power#Autonomous Driving#Usb#Ev#American#F 150 Lightning#Twin Electric Motors#Trailer#An Electric Version#Pick Up Life#Torque#Exportable Battery Power#563bhp#Domestic Plug Ports#Power Tools#775lb Ft#Grid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsPosted by
ForConstructionPros.com

Ford F-150 Technology Increases Towing and Hauling Safety

Towing a trailer safety requires an understanding of the trailer and tow vehicle capabilities. Often the weight of equipment to be transported is miscalculated, resulting in overloading the truck and trailer. Each vehicle manufacturer assigns a tow rating, which is the maximum weight of the tow vehicle when loaded. Two...
Carsrenewanews.com

Ford reviving F-150 Lightning for electric F-Series pickup

By [email protected] (Bengt Halvorson) Ford has confirmed that it’s using the F-150 Lightning name for its upcoming fully electric F-Series models due starting in 2022. The automaker disclosed little more about the electric F-150 Lightning, but it announced an official reveal date of May 19, and indicated that the model will bring “stunning innovation, technologies and capabilities” to…
CarsMotorAuthority

Ford F-150 Lightning: Street truck returns May 19 with electric power

Ford will call the upcoming battery-electric version of its top-selling F-150 pickup truck the F-150 Lightning, the automaker said on Monday. The zero-emission pickup will be revealed on May 19 ahead of the sales launch in mid-2022. The date of the showroom appearance points to the F-150 Lightning arriving as a 2023 model.
CarsPosted by
The Motley Fool

Ford to Reveal New Battery-Electric F-150 Lightning Next Week

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) said that its upcoming electric pickup truck will take a name from its past -- "F-150 Lightning" -- and that it will be fully revealed at a live-streamed event on May 19. Ford's much-anticipated electric F-150 is expected to go head-to-head with electric pickups from Tesla...
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

All-Electric Ford F-150 Will Be Called Lightning, Debuts May 19

The all-electric Ford F-150 will officially be called Lightning, according to the automaker. In a release that also confirmed the EV’s reveal on May 19, Ford announced it would dust off its legendary sport truck nameplate for the newest F-150. The new F-150 Lightning will likely share little but the...
Buying CarsCarscoops

2022 Ford E-Transit Starts At $43,295 When Order Open This Summer

Electric vans are shaping up to be big business and Ford is looking to cash in as they’ve opened a registration site for the 2022 E-Transit and announced pricing information. Starting with the latter, the E-Transit cutaway will start at $43,295. At the top end, the E-Transit high-roof extended-wheelbase cargo...
CarsAutomobile

2021 Ford F-150 Makes Trucking Safer With Onboard Scales

Listen up, fellow truck nuts, because this is one of those stories that sounds a bit boring but is really quite exciting—at least for those who actually put their pickups to work. Ford is about to release an onboard scale in the 2021 Ford F-150, and in doing so, they've just made towing and hauling a lot safer. Like, a lot safer.
Carsfordauthority.com

2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Name Confirmed, Reveal Date Announced

As we reported last year, the first-ever all-electric Ford F-150 is scheduled to enter production in mid-2022 for the 2023 model year. Since then, we’ve learned quite a few key details about the Ford F-150 Electric, spied a number of prototypes testing, and most recently, learned that it will be called the Lightning. Now, FoMoCo has confirmed that latter fact, as well as announced that the 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning will be officially revealed on May 19th.
Carsinsideevs.com

Ford F-150 Lightning Reveal Announced, Subaru Solterra teased

InsideEVs is proud to present the fifty-eighth episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
Carsislandernews.com

Red Hot 1966 Ford F-100 Flareside pickup!

First things first. Happy Mother’s Day this coming Sunday to all you mothers out there! Dads, I hope you take good care of mom because Father’s Day is just six weeks away! And what better Father’s Day present could you drop hints for than this blazing, red hot F-100 pickup?!? Follow me on this.
Carsacquiremag.com

Ford announces the return of the Lightning badge as the name of their all-electric F-150

The Ford F-150 is not only one of the best-selling models for the American automaker, but it's also one of the best-selling vehicles in the world. Today, the company has announced one of the most important chapters in the truck's history with the return of the F-150 Lightning. The F-150 Lightning will be the official name of Ford's all-electric truck, which they say is even quicker than the original V8-powered model and even has enough juice to power a home during an outage. Ford plans to reveal the F-150 Lightning via a Livestream event on May 19th at 6:30PM PST/9:30 PM EST.
CarsPosted by
thedrive

Here’s Why the 2021 Ford F-150 Raptor’s Next-Gen Fox Shocks Are Such a Big Deal

The new Raptor might not have a V8 (yet) but the suspension is better than ever—really. As you'd expect, Ford says the 2021 F-150 Raptor is more capable than ever. We hear that with each new performance model, but the claim itself means nothing without proof of how it's actually been improved. The 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 remains essentially the same for the Raptor's third generation, so there's a lot riding on the fundamentals to make this new super truck shine. The next-gen Fox Live Valve shocks are a solid place to start, then.
Carstfltruck.com

News Video: The All-Electric Ford F-150 Lightning is Official

Ford officially announces the Lightning name for the upcoming all-electric Ford F-150 truck. We now get to see the “Lightning” badge. Ford says the new electric truck will begin production in the Spring of 2022 at the Rouge factory in Michigan. Here is everything else we know about the truck....
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Revealed! Ford Purposely Underrated The New Bronco

The reborn 2021 Ford Bronco is one of the Blue Oval's most highly anticipated new reveals of the year, alongside the all-electric Mustang Mach-E. Next year, the big debut will be the all-electric F-150, which could revive the Lightning name. But the focus right now remains all Bronco because the first deliveries are due this year after a nearly year-long wait.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Has The Perfect F-150 Lightning Comeback Plan

There's been talk for years about a potential reborn Ford F-150 SVT Lightning, a rear-wheel-drive, V8-powered hot rod truck more at home racing down pavement than going off-road. The last time Ford built and sold such a truck was in 2004, the second-generation's final model year. Since then, several Ford dealerships have initiated their own F-150 Lightning non-OEM programs by modifying the latest generation truck and selling the complete package for fairly reasonable prices. Last fall, Ford went on record stating the current-gen F-150 won't see a Lightning variant due to a lack of buyer interest. But that's for the ICE F-150, not the upcoming all-electric variant.
Violent CrimesPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is China's Answer To The Ford F-150

China may not be selling any vehicles in North America right now but the region is making a lot of progress. It recently revealed the XPeng P5, one of the world's most advanced EVs, as well as the stylish Zeekr 001 electric shooting brake. But most Americans will be more interested in the new GWM (Great Wall Motors) X Cannon full-size truck that was just revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show. We knew this truck was on its way a few days ago when details of its hybrid powertrain were shared. While the hybrid is indeed part of the package, most people may have a problem digesting the X Cannon's bizarre design.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

2022 Toyota Tundra Spied Once More With A Huge Trailer In Tow

Fifteen years – that's how long since we first saw the current-generation Toyota Tundra, which was introduced at the 2006 Chicago Auto Show for the 2007 model year. It has been a long time coming, almost as long as we've been waiting for the next-generation Land Cruiser. But just like...