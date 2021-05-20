571hp Ford F-150 Lightning unveiled
Ford has revealed an-electric version of its hot-selling F-150 pick-up called the Lightning, which produces 775lb ft of torque – more than any other F-series truck – and is claimed to be capable of 300 miles on one charge. At this stage, the pick-up is still under development, so the numbers are “targeted” rather than confirmed. But with a new “power frunk”, 11 external plug ports to power things and hands-free driving capability, it’s well on course to be Ford’s most advanced pick-up yet. And this being America, it’s set to cost $52,974, equivalent to just over £37k in Britain.www.pistonheads.com