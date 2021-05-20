SEAPA fire

At approximately 2:18 a.m. on Friday, May 14, 2021, a fire was reported by the homeowner in the 800 Block of Satellite Dr. The occupants discovered smoke and flames coming from garage of the residence and self-evacuated. The first arriving fire company reported a working garage fire with high heat and heavy smoke. Four Engine Companies, one Ladder Truck, and a Battalion Chief responded to the fire and gained control of the fire within 11 minutes. The occupants evacuated the house safely and fire personnel were able to locate and rescue all three of the home owner’s cats during a primary search of the residence. One additional Chief Officer assisted with command and one fire investigator responded for investigation. There were no reported injuries to the firefighters or occupants. Crews remained on the scene an additional two hours conducting overhaul operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.