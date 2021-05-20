newsbreak-logo
Accidents

SEAPA fire

By Larry Persily
wrangellsentinel.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Southeast Alaska Power Agency reported "minimal damage to the structure and its contents" from a fire May 13 at its warehouse and office building at 4408 Zimovia Highway. "The root cause and anticipated cost of repairs is under review," the agency said. The fire struck about 9 a.m. and did not affect electrical service to the community.

