Gianluigi Buffon’s departure at the end of the season is not only poised to leave a gaping void in the Juventus dressing room, but in the goalkeeper depth chart as well. Wojciech Szczesny has established himself as the Bianconeri’s number one ever since the Italian stalwart first exited Turin for Paris Saint-Germain in 2018. The Pole’s endured an indifferent 2020/21 campaign, however, and his status as the top dog appears under threat. Rumours linking Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma with the club are rife.