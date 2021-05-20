newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cadillac, MI

Public Record — 28th Circuit Court

By Rick Charmoli Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 19 hours ago

CADILLAC — The following are arraignments, pleas or sentences occurring in 28th Circuit Court in Wexford County on the dates of May 13, May 14 and May 17:. • Jacob Brack Nolan, 33, of Cadillac, was sentenced to 300 days with 191 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of attempted police assault, resist or obstruct. He also was sentenced to 300 days with 191 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of use of narcotics or cocaine. He also was sentenced to 300 days with 191 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of tampering with a monitoring device. He finally was sentenced to 300 days with 191 days credited for a guilty plea to a probation violation stemming from a previous conviction of a fourth-degree police officer fleeing.

www.cadillacnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalkaska, MI
Wexford County, MI
Government
City
Cadillac, MI
City
Lake City, MI
Local
Michigan Government
County
Wexford County, MI
Cadillac, MI
Government
City
Mcbain, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#County Court#Bond Court#Sentencing#County Jail#Public Record#28th Circuit Court#Plea#Probation Violations#Attempted Larceny#Prison#Attempted Police Assault#Police Officer Assault#Methamphetamine#Officer#Hanover Township
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Michigan StateNiles Daily Star

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 876,854 cases, 18,627 deaths

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — As of Monday, Berrien County reported 13,662 COVID-19 cases and 259 deaths, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Cass County reported 4,714 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 71 deaths. Van Buren County reported 6,523 cases and 110 deaths. In total, Michigan has seen 876,854...
Michigan StateMacomb Daily

Michigan weekend coronavirus cases average 1,115

New Michigan coronavirus cases topped 2,000 over the two-day weekend with 20 deaths. The state health department announced 2,230 new cases Monday, an average of 1,115 per day, and 20 deaths, bringing the total to 876,854 cases and 18,627 deaths since the start of the pandemic early in 2020. Southeast...
Wexford County, MICadillac News

Manton teen charged with CSC, other offenses

CADILLAC — A 16-year-old Manton teen faced a potential prison sentence after his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court recently on a criminal sexual conduct offense. Steven Michael Nieuwenhuis entered a not guilty plea to one count of third-degree CSC, person 13-15, for his connection with an incident...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Cadillac teen has arson-related sentencing adjourned, rescheduled

CADILLAC — A 19-year-old Cadillac teen who pleaded no contest in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court to charges related to the fire at the now-demolished McKinley Elementary School had his sentencing adjourned. The May 10 sentencing of Levi Sopath Oung was adjourned and rescheduled for June 4. Wexford County Prosecutor...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Cadillac area COVID cases, deaths slower but steady

CADILLAC — Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties all saw an increase in COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Wexford County was the only county in the Cadillac News’ coverage area with any pandemic-related deaths. Wexford County. District Health Department No. 10 data showed Wexford County increased its confirmed cases to 2,499...
Wexford County, MICadillac News

WEXFORD COUNTY Friend of the Court is accepting applications for

WEXFORD COUNTY Friend of the Court is accepting applications for a Full-time Custody Investigator. Applications and a job posting are available at the County Administrator’s Office: Historic Courthouse 437 E. Division St. Cadillac MI, 49601 or online at: www.wexfordcounty.org Applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on May 26, 2021.
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Correction

A story that ran in Wednesday's paper about a $10,000 grant awarded to New Hope Center listed the wrong acronym for the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. The correct acronym is CACF.
Wexford County, MICadillac News

Today in history: More than half of Wexford residents smoke

The prevalent forest fires in Northwestern Michigan this week, largely due to carelessness during the extremely dry spell, have given the state forces considerable trouble in Wexford County the last few days but now are fairly well under control. Edward Thalman, the state deputy fire warden who has been directing the battle against the Wexford and Manistee fires, today issued a statement of warning calling the attention of all settlers, tourists and fishermen to exercise the utmost caution in setting fires during this dry time. Parties camping along the public highways are asked to aid the department in saving property by extinguishing with care all camp fires. Among the fires which Deputy Thalman has been called on to fight are the following in Wexford: Tuesday, by aid of a large number of volunteers, a bad fire was extinguished in Henderson, where the District No. 2 School was saved. Several hundred cords of wood and bolts were saved on the farm of Deputy Sheriff Smith in Boon Township. A fire in Haring Township which started at Bond's mill, spread south to Missaukee Junction and west to the town line, where it was go under control. This blaze swept 1,200 acres.
Michigan StateCadillac News

Two extracted from vehicle after Tuesday morning crash in Wexford County

CADILLAC — Two people had to be extracted from their vehicle Tuesday morning after a collision south of Cadillac. According to a Michigan State Police press release, on Tuesday at approximately 8:55 a.m., a trooper from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post was dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Mitchell Street and Mackinaw Trail Highway in Clam Lake Township.
Harrietta, MICadillac News

Today in history: Recall election to proceed against Harrietta village president, other officials

A final attempt to get the two political factions at Harrietta together failed and the recall election will be held as ordered on May 25. Some of the principals and their attorneys were in conference yesterday regarding a possible patching up of the difficulties but it was decided to go through with the affair. Accordingly, Mrs. Minnie Southwick, president; Robert Freeman, clerk, and four of the trustees, will go before the village electors seeking vindication for their course through which the results of the March 7 election defeating these officers have been ignored because the election board put in by the opposite faction on election day failed to properly file a statement of the result. The official ballots for the recall election now are being printed. Under the official heading for the special election, which is being conducted by Judge Fred M. Breen, of probate court, under Act 44 Public Acts 1917, appears the phrase, "For the Recall of Minnie Southwick from the office of President of Harrietta, Mich." Each of the six officials has a separate ballot, the name only being changed. Next comes "the reason for demanding the recall of said officer" as asked by the 47 petitioners, which in the case of Mrs. Southwick is given as follows: "She has willfully failed in performing her duties in refusing to canvass the returns of the village election held March 7, 1921." Below the demand for the recall is given the justification of the officers for their course. Southwick has given hers as follows, and the same will be used by the others: "I, the undersigned officer, who is sought to be recalled, hereby state that the reason given for such recall is false. I never refused to canvass the returns of the village election because no returns ever were presented to me so that I could canvass them. I am not to blame because the persons whom the other side put in as inspectors of election did not know enough to make out and file the proper returns with the village clerk. How could I canvass something I never saw? The law expressly states that the ballot box when once sealed shall not be opened until the next election. It is a criminal offense to tamper with a ballot box, and I refused to become a criminal — that is all. I did not refuse to canvass the returns because there were never any made."
Tustin, MICadillac News

Tustin man charged for meth-related offense

CADILLAC — A 54-year-old Tustin man faced a potential life sentence on a drug-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 84th District Court. Scott Allen McDaniel Sr. was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense for his connection with an incident on Feb. 26 in Selma Township. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge, which, in this case, enhances the maximum sentence to life in prison because the primary offense is punishable by five or more years in prison.
Michigan StateCadillac News

Trooper saves Mesick man from overdose

MESICK — A trooper from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post came to the aid of a Mesick man in an overdose situation Wednesday and saved his life with a shot of Narcan. At 12:30 p.m. on May 5, trooper William Coon was dispatched to a residence on Guthrie Road in Wexford County's Hanover Township to a report of an unresponsive 34-year-old man, according to a press release from the MSP. The caller stated her boyfriend had borrowed her car to go to the store and was gone longer than expected, police said.
Wexford County, MICadillac News

Harrison man charged with assault, domestic violence

CADILLAC — A 40-year-old Harrison man faced assault and domestic violence offenses during his recent arraignment in Wexford County's 28th Circuit Court. Lance Vanbuskirk stood mute and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf for charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation and domestic violence for his connection with an incident on April 5 in Clam Lake Township. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the assault-related offense, which enhances the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.