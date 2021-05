Winford Lovelace has lived a full life and is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon. The 91-year-old Mississippi native served his country during the Korean War in the Army Medical Core. His service took him to South Carolina, Texas, Seattle, Korea and Japan. In his civilian life, he lived in various locations before moving to Tustin full-time in 2003. His second wife is an Osceola County native and they visited during the summers.