Batman and Superman of Earth-0 are still investigating the satellite. The Archivist reveals himself and then the story shifts back to the meeting of Superman and Batman that began in the previous issue. Bruce, Clark, Lois, and Dick are quickly drawn together and attacked. They decide to look into the Spider-Lady, who is revealed to be Batman’s earth’s version of Lois Lane, the only survivor of a bombing at the Daily Planet. Superman, Lois, and Lois uncover the thinness of realities, so Superman uses his heat vision to burn through reality and they are confronted by the Archivist. The Archivist wants to create one perfect universe and will destroy all others to create it.