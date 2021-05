A bare canvas is not usually an item reserved for a hockey coach, but that’s exactly what Tara Watchorn will get to work with at Stonehill College. The opportunity to put her fingerprints all over a program that is in its infancy was the main attraction for Watchorn, who won a 2014 Olympic Gold medal playing for Team Canada, to become the first head coach in the history of Stonehill’s women’s ice hockey team.