Students pick up the beat after COVID absence

Wrangell Schools Music Director Tasha Morse conducted middle and high school students in their first performances since December 2019 at the covered basketball court at Evergreen Elementary School on May 11. At the start of the middle school mini-concert, Morse told the audience: "What you have just witnessed is the very first note that our entire band has played together as a band at all." COVID-19 safety protocols had blocked the two bands since early last year not just from performing but from practicing all together. After the middle school musicians performed at the outdoor event for a...