Navy destroyer makes freedom-of-navigation pass through South China Sea

The recent blockage of the Suez Canal by the Ever Given container ship brought global attention to the importance of maritime chokepoints. While the international community has witnessed the importance of chokepoints through historic threats the in the Suez Canal, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Panama Canal, the Ever Given blockage should cause renewed concern. While those examples are extremely important in the international supply chain, they pale in comparison to the potential political risk in the South China Sea. Recent tensions between China and the United States, as well as other nations such as Taiwan, Japan, Vietnam and the Philippines, put in play maritime chokepoints that could bring the global supply chain to its knees necessitating companies, and nations, reexamine how to mitigate that risk.