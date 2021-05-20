Ready for their big day

The Wrangell Elks Lodge hosted a hamburger dinner last Thursday to award participants in the annual Hoop Shoot contest. Due to the pandemic, the Elks did not hold a regional or national Hoop Shoot this year. Instead, lodges that participated in the contest at the local level had their scores compared, and statewide trophies were given out. Wrangell's state Hoop Shoot winners included (left to right, top row) Aadyn Gillen, Keaton Gadd, Brody Knecht, Paige Hoyt and Haidyn Gadd; and (bottom row) Clara Carney, Hailey Cook, Ryder Ritchie, Michael Cook, Evylin Gadd and Kaiya Brevick. Cody Barnes...