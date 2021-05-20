Ready for their big day
Wrangell High School graduation ceremonies are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the community gym. Attendance will be limited, but the event will be streamed live on the school district's YouTube channel. The graduates are (from left): Elizabeth Stuart, Bruce Smith, Michelle Stuart, Jacob Allen, Jade Balansag, Brett Abrahamson, Ashlee Barnes, Thien Khuong, Robyn Booker, Alex Rooney, Annabelle Garcia-Rangel, Logan Ritchie, Julia Miethe and Terra Hoyt. See Page 3 for the story.www.wrangellsentinel.com