Wrangell, AK

Ready for their big day

By Larry Persily
wrangellsentinel.com
 19 hours ago

Wrangell High School graduation ceremonies are scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at the community gym. Attendance will be limited, but the event will be streamed live on the school district's YouTube channel. The graduates are (from left): Elizabeth Stuart, Bruce Smith, Michelle Stuart, Jacob Allen, Jade Balansag, Brett Abrahamson, Ashlee Barnes, Thien Khuong, Robyn Booker, Alex Rooney, Annabelle Garcia-Rangel, Logan Ritchie, Julia Miethe and Terra Hoyt. See Page 3 for the story.

