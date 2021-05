Pick up your Mom's favorite meal and meet her at Paradise Garden for a lovely picnic at one of our many outdoor tables, with live music featuring the Big City String Band serenading the special occasion from noon-2pm, weather permitting. Please reserve your table in advance, by calling 706-808-0800. Admission is $15, $10 seniors, $5 students, 12 and under are free, & dogs are welcome! (You may also bring a blanket and enjoy a picnic on the lawn.) (You may also come without Mom.)