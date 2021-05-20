newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wrangell, AK

The Way We Were

By Larry Persily
wrangellsentinel.com
 19 hours ago

The U.S. Fisheries Service boat Auklet made an emergency trip to Prince Rupert, British Columbia, during the week for the merchants of Wrangell. The Auklet left here early Saturday morning and returned yesterday morning. Needed supplies such as flour, sugar, eggs and meat were brought back from the Canadian port. Mrs. Neville accompanied Captain Neville on the trip, which was made by special permission of the government. A union strike has stopped loading of ships at U.S. West Coast ports, significantly reducing flow of goods to Alaska. The Northwestern, which has a non-union c...

www.wrangellsentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar#West Coast#British Columbia#Emergency#Auklet#Canadian#Boat#Ships#Captain Neville#Flour#Mrs Neville#Needed Supplies#Goods#Eggs#Meat#Strike#Special Permission#Flow
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wrangell, AK
State
Alaska State
Related
knba.org

Alaska Native cultural experts say more work on repatriation needs done

In early 2021, the Harvard Peabody Museum issued a statement apologizing for its reluctance working with Tribes to return some remains and funerary objects. The social unrest of 2020 reignited the conversation of returning ancestral remains and sacred objects to their people. Since contact, Indigenous people and settlers have had...
Bakersfield Channel

Tiny orphaned black bear making new home at Alaska Zoo

The Alaska Zoo's newest resident is a tiny, orphaned black bear cub. Baby Taglu weighed less than five pounds when he was found alone in the northern Alaska wilderness. On May 8, he was flown from the village of Kotzebue to the zoo in Anchorage. Since his arrival in Anchorage,...
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Alaska seafood marketing arm hoping for federal relief dollars

Alaska’s lone seafood marketing arm gets zero budget from the state and, to date, has received no pandemic funds. The Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute is hoping to get a breather from the more than $1 billion coming to Alaska in the latest round of federal relief dollars under the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
Posted by
Just Go

3 Movies that were mainly filmed in Alaska

There are a considerable number of filmmakers eager to show Alaska to the entire world. Alaska was once seen as a folly. America would soon be able to expand at the cost of just two cents per acre, as the purchase allowed for such a low cost. The purchase agreement between the United States and Russia dates from 1867. The land eventually became the 49th state in 1957.
indiancountrytoday.com

Alaska village eyes return of ancestral lands

TAZLINA, Alaska — Catholic missionaries first started venturing into Alaskan territory in the late 19th century, not long after Russia sold the land to the United States for two cents per acre. The Catholic Church built missions and churches, and in the 1950s, bought land in the Copper River Valley...
travelweekly.com

Senate signals support for Alaska sailings. What's next?

The cruise industry and its extended community of ports and travel advisors responded effusively to the Senate's approval of legislation to temporarily lift the Passenger Vessel Services Act, a huge step toward enabling ships to sail this summer in Alaska despite the Canadian cruise ban. The legislation, which now goes...
alaskamagazine.com

Amundsen and an Airship Land in Alaska

Norge’s crew after the transpolar flight with Riiser-Larsen, Amundsen, Ellsworth, Nobile, and Titina (left to right). Courtesy National Library of Norway. On Front Street, outside City Hall, a bronze bust of Nome’s most famous visitor, explorer Roald Engelbregt Gravning Amundsen, greets tourists and fellow adventurers—mushers at the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race’s finish line. The beak-nosed old salt looks a bit green around the gills, and gulls sometimes treat him unkindly. He deserves better.
Alaska StateFairbanks Daily News-Miner

Bob Bashore is finding the fading colors of Alaska

"I bought this camera a couple of years back and had plinked around with it, never really done much with it,” Bob Bashore said, explaining how he began exploring artistic photography. “We were just traveling, driving around. So we started taking the camera. And then it just sort of happened.”
Kodiak Daily Mirror

FSX Multiplayer Episode 2- Texan Formation over Kodiak Alaska

What do three boys do when they’re bored on a Thursday night? Formation flying! Same general area as our STOL adventures, but we ventured out closer to the ocean and Kodiak regions. Dan Mustico’s channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCFEzxo5boyVpdfhZr3A0Jhg. Jack Vakiener’s channel: https://youtube.com/channel/UCqniguQK1-IxqNC5IEBtuJg.
alaskapublic.org

A rental car shortage is forcing some travelers to reconsider their trips to Alaska

John Nguyen lives in Dallas, and he wants to visit Alaska in July. So he booked his flight to Anchorage. Then, last week, he went looking for a rental car on Expedia.com. “I type in my dates and whatever, they just show me all of the cars available for each company,” said Nguyen. “There’s like none right now.”
staradvertiser.com

How to plan a DIY Alaska trip

Alaska checks all the boxes for COVID-19-safe travel, with wide-open spaces for easy social distancing, a sense of true escape and the assurance of traveling domestically. But this summer — like last summer — travelers have likely lost one convenient and affordable way to explore Alaska: by large cruise ship. Although legal challenges are underway, the closure of Canadian ports through February 2022 is likely to deprive travelers of cruises that often start around $100 a person a day.
kinyradio.com

Alaska Republican Party chair resigns, to move to Virginia

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Division of Forestry encourages folks to celebrate the day by Planting a tree, Taking a stroll through the woods, Start recycling paperproducts, or just do an activity of your choosing to celebrate. Kenai, Alaska (AP) — Alaska public health officials say nearly half of...
NY Daily News

Idaho man killed by falling ice in Alaska’s Denali National Park

An Idaho man died last week while hiking in Denali National Park in Alaska when a block of glacier ice dislodged and fell on him, according to park officials. The man, identified only as a 32-year-old from Rigby, was climbing with his partner, a 31-year-old Utah man, off the West Fork of the Ruth Glacier Thursday morning when the ice fell, the National Park Service said.
Juneau Empire

It’s all downhill: Looking at hydropower in Southeast Alaska

Juneau’s power comes from its hydroelectric power stations here in town, but it’s far from the only community in Southeast Alaska that derives its energy from water running downslope. The region contains the majority of all hydropower projects in the state, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. But...
ktoo.org

Alaska seafood processors expect higher costs, possible market growth in 2021

Alaska’s seafood industry has a lot of moving parts. There are the fishermen, the processors, the market — as well as the fish themselves. By all accounts, the pandemic has been hard on the processors. Last year, they spent about $70 million in mitigation measures and responding to the pandemic. But this year it’s expected to be even more. Over $100 million.
Posted by
SDM News

US Senate Greenlights Act Permitting Cruise to Alaska

In a voice vote, the U.S. Senate this evening endorsed the Alaska Tourism Recovery Act that would allow big ships to travel to Alaska this mid year. The Act gives a waiver of the U.S. cabotage policies. The action goes to the U.S. House for endorsement before it gets to President Joe Biden for his signature.