Opinion: Ford F-150 Lightning is a milestone for electric vehicles

Transport plays a key role in today’s world. The indispensable nature of transport creates the need to mitigate the various problems associated with it, such as the increase in the levels of congestion and traffic, noise and emissions of different gases into the environment. Pollutants released from vehicles into the environment can be controlled by setting up emission standards. Emission standards dictate the limits of pollutants such as CO2, Sulphur Oxides (NOX and SOX), and oxides of nitrogen. These gases are emitted by automobiles and powered vehicles, industries, power plants, diesel generators etc. Low emission vehicles are hybrid vehicles which involve a combination of traditional engines (Internal Combustion Engines) and electric vehicles. Abundance of surplus resources, mass production, technological advances and demand from manufacturers in different industries has paved the way for Internal Combustion Engines (ICE) to become a dominant technology.