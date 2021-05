CHARLOTTE, NC — It’s almost summer camp time! Wilson’s World visited Camp Thunderbird to find out more about how they are keeping campers safe and entertained for the 2021 season at all of their area camps. YMCA of Greater Charlotte’s Camp Thunderbird has been making lifelong memories for kids since 1936, and for many families this year might be the most important ever. The 100-acre Camp Thunderbird has a high ropes course, zip line, two swimming pools and sailboats.‎ Overnight and day camp options are available, the YMCA of Greater Charlotte also has counselor and counselor in training positions available. Find out more at YMCACharlotte.org.