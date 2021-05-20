Question corner: Back to sacraments and perfume and parishes

The prophet Isaiah had a difficult task. Speaking truth to stubborn and rebellious people is never easy. Isaiah’s job was to warn God’s people about the fate that awaited the nation. The tone of Isaiah 49 is somewhat different from the first forty-eight chapters. Our attention is turned to the Servant, the Promised Messiah of Israel (and ultimately the Gentiles also). The first six verses variously describe and identify this Servant of the Lord. This Servant is a choice arrow chosen from before birth. The Lord has chosen to display His glory in this Servant. For a moment in time, it will appear that this Servant will have appeared and labored in vain. However, that will not be true. God will accomplish His purposes in a strange and mysterious way but accomplish them He will. This Servant of the Lord will focus on Israel first but will eventually turn His attention to the rest of the world. He will be a light to the nations and His salvation will reach to the ends of the earth.