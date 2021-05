President Biden is going to announce plans today for the next stage in the push to vaccinate as many Americans as possible against COVID-19. An administration official tells NPR the FDA is likely to authorize the use of Pfizer for 12- to 15-year-olds in the next week as well. One area of concern is rural America, though, where demand for vaccines may be hitting a wall. About 32% of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated at this point, but it's been going more slowly recently. NPR has learned exclusively that Biden will announce targeted steps today to get rural doctors delivering shots, and that's important because rural health care leaders are raising alarms. We're joined now by NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith. Good morning, Tam.