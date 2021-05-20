Biden-Moon Summit Aims To Show U.S.-Korea Alliance Is Solid

In recent interviews with 60 Minutes and the Financial Times, Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlined the Biden administration’s approach to U.S.-China relations. Contrary to the boilerplate many members of Congress, the press, and think tank professionals have taken up, Blinken rejected the Cold War paradigm to describe the current geopolitical environment. Instead, he cautioned in both interviews that there were adversarial, cooperative, and competitive elements to the relationship and that the United States did not seek a “new Cold War” or to “contain China, to hold it back, to keep it down.” The Biden administration, as Blinken noted, is interested primarily in upholding the “rules-based international order” and will confront China only when it challenges that order. Otherwise, American policy will seek to manage its rise in the most peaceful and non-disruptive manner possible.