Today in history: Cadillac commission votes to annex proposed shopping center at fairgrounds
The annual report of Cadillac Lodge of Elks has been made by the finance committee, George G. Brown, L.T.M. Foster and John P. Wilcox, after an audit of the books of the secretary, treasurer and trustees. The lodge is in excellent condition and has gained in membership considerably during the past year. The fiscal year of the lodge ends with March 31 and for the previous year $2,475 was received for initiations. The lodge paid a considerable sum for donations to worthy charities, no legitimate call having been passed over. The largest single donation was $200 given to the Salvation Army. Of especial interest to members who are regular attendants at the fort-nightly dinners of the lodge is the fact that the supper fee does not begin to pay for the cost of the feed. The browse committee received $925.95 and the expense for supplies and music totaled $1,614.81. A neat profit was made by the club rooms for the last fiscal year and this money was all diverted toward the indebtedness on the Elks property. The report shows the assets of the lodge on March 31, 1921 to be $58,263.89, an increase in assets for the fiscal year of 4,137.91. The liabilities are $23,907.50, making the net assets of the lodge $32,356.39.