newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cadillac, MI

Today in history: Cadillac commission votes to annex proposed shopping center at fairgrounds

By Chris Lamphere Cadillac News
Cadillac News
 19 hours ago

The annual report of Cadillac Lodge of Elks has been made by the finance committee, George G. Brown, L.T.M. Foster and John P. Wilcox, after an audit of the books of the secretary, treasurer and trustees. The lodge is in excellent condition and has gained in membership considerably during the past year. The fiscal year of the lodge ends with March 31 and for the previous year $2,475 was received for initiations. The lodge paid a considerable sum for donations to worthy charities, no legitimate call having been passed over. The largest single donation was $200 given to the Salvation Army. Of especial interest to members who are regular attendants at the fort-nightly dinners of the lodge is the fact that the supper fee does not begin to pay for the cost of the feed. The browse committee received $925.95 and the expense for supplies and music totaled $1,614.81. A neat profit was made by the club rooms for the last fiscal year and this money was all diverted toward the indebtedness on the Elks property. The report shows the assets of the lodge on March 31, 1921 to be $58,263.89, an increase in assets for the fiscal year of 4,137.91. The liabilities are $23,907.50, making the net assets of the lodge $32,356.39.

www.cadillacnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cadillac, MI
City
Southfield, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Center#Annexation#Retirement#County Officials#Finance Committee#Kennedy Center#Company Officials#Cadillac Lodge Of Elks#The Salvation Army#Woodward Development Co#The Township Board#Township Officials#Commissioners#Colfax Township#N Mitchell Street#Extension#Construction#Membership#Haring Township#Supervisor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cadillac
Related
Michigan Statemibiz.com

EPA issues $900K in grants to assess Southwest Michigan brownfields

Kalamazoo County and the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council are receiving a total of $900,000 in federal grants to assess commercial and industrial brownfield properties. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency today announced the funding, which includes $300,000 for the county and $600,000 for the Southcentral Michigan Planning Council (SMPC). Grant recipients will use the funding to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment. The SMPC serves communities in Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph counties.
Michigan StateMidland Daily News

Attorney urges Michigan residents to contact legislator for flood relief

A year later, victims of the 2020 mid-Michigan flood are still looking for compensation for flood relief from the state and federal governments. Ven Johnson Law held a press conference Monday to provide updates on the litigation against the state of Michigan and the federal government regarding the 2002 Edenville Dam failure. A press release was also sent out that morning form the Midland Small Business alliance about testimony provided to the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies.
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Rover is not barking up the wrong tree answers

Q: There are several trees along Sunnyside Drive that have a red "X" painted on them. They are mostly near M-115. Are these marked to be removed? If so, when will they be removed?. A: Rover reached out to Cadillac Department of Public Works Operations Manager Ken Payne who those...
Michigan StateDetroit News

Amtrak gets OK for 110 mph trains in part of Michigan

Amtrak announced Monday it will increase the maximum speed of its trains along a 45-mile stretch between Kalamazoo and Albion next week and restore an additional Pontiac/Detroit-Chicago Wolverine Service round trip this summer. The federal government granted approval to Amtrak and the Michigan Department of Transportation to increase maximum speeds...
Wexford County, MICadillac News

WEXFORD COUNTY Friend of the Court is accepting applications for

WEXFORD COUNTY Friend of the Court is accepting applications for a Full-time Custody Investigator. Applications and a job posting are available at the County Administrator’s Office: Historic Courthouse 437 E. Division St. Cadillac MI, 49601 or online at: www.wexfordcounty.org Applications are due by 4:00 p.m. on May 26, 2021.
Cadillac, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

Wexford, Missaukee RRP opens May 17

CADILLAC — Small businesses in Wexford and Missaukee counties can apply for funding from the Regional Resiliency Program beginning on May 17. The application period opens May 17 at 8 a.m. and closes on May 28 at 5 p.m. The grant application for businesses with nine or fewer employees must be completed online at www.venturenorthfunding.org.
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Correction

A story that ran in Wednesday's paper about a $10,000 grant awarded to New Hope Center listed the wrong acronym for the Cadillac Area Community Foundation. The correct acronym is CACF.
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Cadillac area COVID cases, deaths slower but steady

CADILLAC — Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties all saw an increase in COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Wexford County was the only county in the Cadillac News’ coverage area with any pandemic-related deaths. Wexford County. District Health Department No. 10 data showed Wexford County increased its confirmed cases to 2,499...
Wexford County, MICadillac News

Local counties reported additional COVID cases Friday

CADILLAC — State dashboard and local data showed COVID-19 cases were still rising Friday. The Michigan dashboard showed Friday Wexford County's confirmed cases were 2,500 cases. Confirmed deaths reached 42 according to state data. Missaukee County. Missaukee County showed a pandemic total of 1,232 cases, according to the state dashboard...
Missaukee County, MICadillac News

Local counties looking to learn more about COVID funding

Though still awaiting money from the latest federal coronavirus relief act, some governors and state lawmakers already are making plans to add the multibillion-dollar boon to their budgets. Among their priorities: bailing out depleted unemployment accounts, expanding high-speed internet and providing additional aid to schools and businesses. The $1.9 trillion...
Cadillac, MICadillac News

Sanitary sewage spill near Lake Mitchell

CADILLAC – The Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority on Tuesday issued a required warning about a spill that happened Monday, May 10. The sewer authority said a minor sanitary sewer overflow happened while crews were excavating a grinder pump station on South Mitchell Drive. Approximately 30 gallons of sewer water spilled to underground soil and contractors removed the soil with a vacuum truck. The sewage did not spill into Lake Mitchell or any surface waters. The sewer authority said there as no health and safety concerns, to their knowledge.
Harrietta, MICadillac News

Today in history: Recall election to proceed against Harrietta village president, other officials

A final attempt to get the two political factions at Harrietta together failed and the recall election will be held as ordered on May 25. Some of the principals and their attorneys were in conference yesterday regarding a possible patching up of the difficulties but it was decided to go through with the affair. Accordingly, Mrs. Minnie Southwick, president; Robert Freeman, clerk, and four of the trustees, will go before the village electors seeking vindication for their course through which the results of the March 7 election defeating these officers have been ignored because the election board put in by the opposite faction on election day failed to properly file a statement of the result. The official ballots for the recall election now are being printed. Under the official heading for the special election, which is being conducted by Judge Fred M. Breen, of probate court, under Act 44 Public Acts 1917, appears the phrase, "For the Recall of Minnie Southwick from the office of President of Harrietta, Mich." Each of the six officials has a separate ballot, the name only being changed. Next comes "the reason for demanding the recall of said officer" as asked by the 47 petitioners, which in the case of Mrs. Southwick is given as follows: "She has willfully failed in performing her duties in refusing to canvass the returns of the village election held March 7, 1921." Below the demand for the recall is given the justification of the officers for their course. Southwick has given hers as follows, and the same will be used by the others: "I, the undersigned officer, who is sought to be recalled, hereby state that the reason given for such recall is false. I never refused to canvass the returns of the village election because no returns ever were presented to me so that I could canvass them. I am not to blame because the persons whom the other side put in as inspectors of election did not know enough to make out and file the proper returns with the village clerk. How could I canvass something I never saw? The law expressly states that the ballot box when once sealed shall not be opened until the next election. It is a criminal offense to tamper with a ballot box, and I refused to become a criminal — that is all. I did not refuse to canvass the returns because there were never any made."
Cadillac, MICadillac News

New windows at the museum

CADILLAC — The building itself is one of the most important artifacts at the Wexford County Historical Society Museum. Special care must be taken in preserving and maintaining the building. Located at 127 Beech St., Cadillac, construction on the neoclassical / classical revival building was completed in 1906. Originally a...