Life is about to get a little sweeter for the youth of Wexford and Missaukee counties. Those who are ages 8-19 are summoned to a challenge by 4-H, a non-profit organization whose mission is to really engage the youth to their fullest potential. The challenge is a series of missions that will include creating candy, market research, and brand creation. This will ultimately lead them to create their very own candy company. It will be a mix of an online scavenger hunt and a physical candy-making kit provided by 4-H. Because candy creation requires working with a microwave and/or a cookstove, younger youth will need adult assistance and supervision to complete some of the missions.