Attend Some Exciting Live & Virtual Events Hosted by The Sazerac House This Summer
The Sazerac House is on the corner of Canal Street and Magazine Street and welcomes guests to its delightful tastings, immersive cocktail classes, and exciting tours of the property. To start summer off in an exciting way, the Sazerac House wants to provide patrons with the opportunity to learn more about spirits! These events will take place throughout the rest of May and June, and there will be an option to attend in-person or online events.www.whereyat.com