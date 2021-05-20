Rational design of innate defense regulator peptides as tumor vaccine adjuvants

The development of adjuvants has been an empirical process. Efforts to develop a new design and evaluation system for novel adjuvants are not only desirable but also necessary. Moreover, composite adjuvants that contain two or more types of adjuvants to synergistically enhance the immune response are important for adjuvant and vaccine design. Innate defense regulator peptides (IDRs) are promising adjuvants for clinical immunotherapy because they exhibit multifaceted immunomodulatory capabilities. However, the rational design and discovery of IDRs that have improved immunomodulatory activities have been hampered by the lack of screening techniques and the great challenges in the identification of their interaction partners. Here, we describe a screening and evaluation system for IDR design. On the basis of in vitro screening, the optimized IDR DP7 recruited neutrophils, monocytes and macrophages to the site of infection. The adjuvant, comprising the DP7 and CpG oligonucleotide (CpG), induced chemokine/cytokine expression, enhanced the antigen uptake by dendritic cells and upregulated surface marker expression in dendritic cells. Vaccination with the NY-ESO-1 or OVA antigens combined with the adjuvant alum/CpG/DP7 strongly suppressed tumor growth in mice which was due to the improvement of antigen-specific humoral and cellular immunity. Regarding the mechanism of action, GPR35 may be the potential interaction partner of DP7. Our study revealed the potential application of the screening and evaluation system as a strategy for rationally designing effective IDRs or composite adjuvants and identifying their mechanism of action.