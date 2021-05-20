newsbreak-logo
Attenuated dengue viruses are genetically more diverse than their respective wild-type parents

By Amanda Makha Bifani, Milly M. Choy, Hwee Cheng Tan, Eng Eong Ooi
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDengue poses a significant burden of individual health, health systems and the economy in dengue endemic regions. As such, dengue vaccine development has been an active area of research. Previous studies selected attenuated vaccine candidates based on plaque size. However, these candidates led to mixed safety outcome in clinical trials, suggesting it is insufficiently informative as an indicator of dengue virus (DENV) attenuation. In this study, we examined the genome diversity of wild-type DENVs and their attenuated derivatives developed by Mahidol University and tested in phase 1 clinical trials. We found that the attenuated DENVs, in particular the strain under clinical development by Takeda Vaccines, DENV2 PDK53, showed significantly higher genome diversity than its wild-type parent, DENV2 16681. The determinant of genomic diversity was intrinsic to the PDK53 genome as infectious clone of PDK53 showed greater genomic diversity after a single in vitro passage compared to 16681 infectious clone. Similar trends were observed with attenuated DENV1 and DENV4, both of which were shown to be attenuated clinically, but not DENV3 that was not adequately attenuated clinically. Taken together, evidence presented here suggests that genome diversity could be developed into a marker of DENV attenuation.

www.nature.com
Sciencebiospace.com

Research Roundup: Genetics of People Older than 105 and More

Every week there are numerous scientific studies published. Here’s a look at some of the more interesting ones. A new study of 81 semi-supercentenarians—people 105 years of age or older—and supercentenarians—110 years or older from across Italy, were studied by researchers from the University of Bologna, Italy and Nestle Research in Lausanne, Switzerland. They compared genetic data from these extraordinary agers to 36 healthy people from the same region whose age, on average, was 68 years. Blood samples were drawn and whole-genome sequencing was performed. They then compared their data with another previously published study that analyzed 333 Italians over 100 years of age and 358 people who were about 60 years of age. They published their research in the journal eLife.
ScienceNature.com

The transcriptome of wild-type and immortalized corneal epithelial cells

Cellular immortalization enables indefinite expansion of cultured cells. However, the process of cell immortalization sometimes changes the original nature of primary cells. In this study, we performed expression profiling of poly A-tailed RNA from primary and immortalized corneal epithelial cells expressing Simian virus 40 large T antigen (SV40) or the combination of mutant cyclin-dependent kinase 4 (CDK4), cyclin D1, and telomere reverse transcriptase (TERT). Furthermore, we studied the expression profile of SV40 cells cultured in medium with or without serum. The profiling of whole expression pattern revealed that immortalized corneal epithelial cells with SV40 showed a distinct expression pattern from wild-type cells regardless of the presence or absence of serum, while corneal epithelial cells with combinatorial expression showed an expression pattern relatively closer to that of wild-type cells.
GoogleNature.com

Direct contribution of skeletal muscle mesenchymal progenitors to bone repair

Bone regenerates by activation of tissue resident stem/progenitor cells, formation of a fibrous callus followed by deposition of cartilage and bone matrices. Here, we show that mesenchymal progenitors residing in skeletal muscle adjacent to bone mediate the initial fibrotic response to bone injury and also participate in cartilage and bone formation. Combined lineage and single-cell RNA sequencing analyses reveal that skeletal muscle mesenchymal progenitors adopt a fibrogenic fate before they engage in chondrogenesis after fracture. In polytrauma, where bone and skeletal muscle are injured, skeletal muscle mesenchymal progenitors exhibit altered fibrogenesis and chondrogenesis. This leads to impaired bone healing, which is due to accumulation of fibrotic tissue originating from skeletal muscle and can be corrected by the anti-fibrotic agent Imatinib. These results elucidate the central role of skeletal muscle in bone regeneration and provide evidence that skeletal muscle can be targeted to prevent persistent callus fibrosis and improve bone healing after musculoskeletal trauma.
HealthNature.com

Yap regulates skeletal muscle fatty acid oxidation and adiposity in metabolic disease

Obesity is a major risk factor underlying the development of metabolic disease and a growing public health concern globally. Strategies to promote skeletal muscle metabolism can be effective to limit the progression of metabolic disease. Here, we demonstrate that the levels of the Hippo pathway transcriptional co-activator YAP are decreased in muscle biopsies from obese, insulin-resistant humans and mice. Targeted disruption of Yap in adult skeletal muscle resulted in incomplete oxidation of fatty acids and lipotoxicity. Integrated ‘omics analysis from isolated adult muscle nuclei revealed that Yap regulates a transcriptional profile associated with metabolic substrate utilisation. In line with these findings, increasing Yap abundance in the striated muscle of obese (db/db) mice enhanced energy expenditure and attenuated adiposity. Our results demonstrate a vital role for Yap as a mediator of skeletal muscle metabolism. Strategies to enhance Yap activity in skeletal muscle warrant consideration as part of comprehensive approaches to treat metabolic disease.
HealthNature.com

Heterologous vaccination regimens with self-amplifying RNA and adenoviral COVID vaccines induce robust immune responses in mice

Several vaccines have demonstrated efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 mediated disease, yet there is limited data on the immune response induced by heterologous vaccination regimens using alternate vaccine modalities. Here, we present a detailed description of the immune response, in mice, following vaccination with a self-amplifying RNA (saRNA) vaccine and an adenoviral vectored vaccine (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19/AZD1222) against SARS-CoV-2. We demonstrate that antibody responses are higher in two-dose heterologous vaccination regimens than single-dose regimens. Neutralising titres after heterologous prime-boost were at least comparable or higher than the titres measured after homologous prime boost vaccination with viral vectors. Importantly, the cellular immune response after a heterologous regimen is dominated by cytotoxic T cells and Th1+ CD4 T cells, which is superior to the response induced in homologous vaccination regimens in mice. These results underpin the need for clinical trials to investigate the immunogenicity of heterologous regimens with alternate vaccine technologies.
CancerNature.com

Use of omeprazole, the proton pump inhibitor, as a potential therapy for the capecitabine-induced hand-foot syndrome

Hand-foot syndrome (HFS), also known as palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia (PPE), is a major side effect of capecitabine. Although the pathogenesis of HFS remains unknown, some studies suggested a potential involvement of inflammation in its pathogenesis. Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) have been reported to have anti-inflammatory effects. In this study, we investigated the ameliorative effects of omeprazole, a PPI on capecitabine-related HFS in mice model, and a real-world database. Repeated administration of capecitabine (200 mg/kg, p.o., five times a week for 3 weeks) increased fluid content, redness, and tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α substance of the mice hind paw. Co-administration of omeprazole (20 mg/kg, p.o., at the same schedule) significantly inhibited these changes induced by capecitabine. Moreover, based on the clinical database analysis of the Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System, the group that has used any PPIs had a lower reporting rate of capecitabine-related PPE than the group that has not used any PPIs. (6.25% vs. 8.31%, p < 0.0001, reporting odds ratio (ROR) 0.74, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.65–0.83). Our results suggest that omeprazole may be a potential prophylactic agent for capecitabine-induced HFS.
Cambridge, MAspectrumnews.org

Largest autism genetics analysis to date uncovers more high-confidence candidates

After doubling its sample size, the largest study of genetic data from autistic people has identified 255 genes associated with the condition, an increase of more than 40 genes since the researchers’ 2019 update; 71 of the genes rise above a stringent statistical bar the team had not previously used. The new analysis also adds data from people with developmental delay or schizophrenia and considers multiple types of mutations.
Scienceoutbreaknewstoday.com

Ivermectin is highly effective as a safe prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19: Comprehensive review

Peer reviewed by medical experts that included three U.S. government senior scientists and published in the American Journal of Therapeutics, the research is the most comprehensive review of the available data taken from clinical, in vitro, animal, and real-world studies. Led by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of medical and scientific experts reviewed published peer-reviewed studies, manuscripts, expert meta-analyses, and epidemiological analyses of regions with ivermectin distribution efforts all showing that ivermectin is an effective prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.
Diseases & Treatmentsparkinsonsnewstoday.com

ROPAD Study of Parkinson’s Genetics Enrolling 2,500 More Patients

Centogene announced plans to recruit 2,500 more patients this year into its observational Rostock International Parkinson’s Disease (ROPAD) study of how genetic factors contribute to the development of Parkinson’s. “We recently reached a significant study milestone, but this is just the beginning,” Peter Bauer, MD, Centogene’s chief genomic officer, said...
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Monoclonal antibody neutralizes all SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern

Researchers in Canada and the United States have identified a monoclonal antibody that potently neutralizes variants of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent responsible for the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVIdD-19) pandemic. “LY-CoV1404 is a potent SARS-CoV-2-binding antibody that neutralizes all known variants of concern,” says...
ScienceNewswise

Study: Researchers use eel-like protein to control brain

Newswise — Researchers looking to help people suffering from addiction, depression, and pain are studying how certain brain neurons operate to see if they can be controlled. In a paper published May 11 in Neuron, researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine and Washington University in St. Louis, along with several other universities, successfully used a protein called parapinopsin to turn off brain circuits. This protein is found in lamprey – an ancient lineage of jawless fish similar to eel. Researchers said the ability to inhibit neurons could eventually lead to turning off mood disorders and unwanted behaviors like depression and addiction.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Experiments on Live Human Brain Tissue Yield Unexpected Findings

These findings may have implications for brain disease, disorders. Scientists at the Krembil Brain Institute, part of University Health Network (UHN), in collaboration with colleagues at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH), have used precious and rare access to live human cortical tissue to identify functionally important features that make human neurons unique.
WorldNaturalNews

German microbiologist calls coronavirus pandemic a “fake”

(Natural News) German microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi called the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic a fake. “The pandemic is a fake. It was based on a PCR test that was highly fallible. That means, dangerously inaccurate … giving false-positive data that unfortunately was taken as main diagnostic criteria,” Dr. Bhakdi told the New American magazine’s Senior Editor Alex Newman in a recent interview. “People who are not ill are tested with a test that is lying most of the time.”
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Bangladesh detects first cases of Indian coronavirus variant

Bangladesh has detected its first case of a highly infectious coronavirus variant first identified in India, the country's health directorate said on Saturday, prompting the government to keep its border sealed for another two weeks. Six cases of the Indian variant had been detected in Bangladesh, Nasima Sultana, additional director...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

WHO Classifies Indian Covid-19 Mutation As A ‘Variant Of Concern’

As India continues to face a devastating second wave of the pandemic, the World Health Organisation on Monday classified the coronavirus variant first detected in the country–B.1.617—as a variant of concern following preliminary findings which suggest it could be more transmissible. Key Facts. The WHO’s new classification—which is an upgrade...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Scientists investigating ‘highly mutated’ Covid variant detected in travellers from Tanzania

Scientists are investigating a coronavirus variant thought to have originated in Tanzania that has acquired 34 mutations, making it the most genetically diverse Covid-19 virus detected to date.The variant was identified in three people who had flown from Tanzania to Angola in mid-February. Since then, no more cases have been picked up by health authorities.It has been labelled a variant of interest (VOI) due to its broad “constellation of mutations,” some of which feature in the UK, South Africa and Manaus variants.The VOI was reported in a non peer-reviewed research paper written by scientists at the Universities of Oxford...
Public Healthnaked capitalism

India Just Became Latest Country to Approve Use of Ivermectin to Treat Covid-19

There are now more than 20 countries on the planet that are using the off-patent anti-parasite drug against Covid-19. Doctors in India, the world’s second most populous country, are locked in an epic, gruesome battle against SARS Cov2. The country currently accounts for half of the world’s cases. Many cities are running out of hospital beds. As happened in Mexico and Brazil just a few months ago, medicinal Oxygen has become dangerously scarce and is being sold on the black market at extortionate prices. As of last week fewer than 10% of Indians had received even one dose of a vaccine. Just 1.6% are fully vaccinated, according to a New York Times database — even though India is producing two vaccines on its own soil and is home to the world’s biggest vaccine manufacturer.