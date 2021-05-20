newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Applying a novel visual-to-touch sensory substitution for studying tactile reference frames

By Or Yizhar, Galit Buchs, Benedetta Heimler, Doron Friedman, Amir Amedi
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePerceiving the spatial location and physical dimensions of touched objects is crucial for goal-directed actions. To achieve this, our brain transforms skin-based coordinates into a reference frame by integrating visual and posture information. In the current study, we examine the role of posture in mapping tactile sensations to a visual image. We developed a new visual-to-touch sensory substitution device that transforms images into a sequence of vibrations on the arm. 52 blindfolded participants performed spatial recognition tasks in three different arm postures and had to switch postures between trial blocks. As participants were not told which side of the device is down and which is up, they could choose how to map its vertical axis in their responses. Contrary to previous findings, we show that new proprioceptive inputs can be overridden in mapping tactile sensations. We discuss the results within the context of the spatial task and the various sensory contributions to the process.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensory Processing#Sensory Substitution#Substitutes#Visual Cues#Human Touch#Human Experience#Picture Frames#Complex Information#5 13#Ssd#M L Shore#F Spence#Idc#T Chebat#Mathworks#Hytek Automation#Cas#M J Harris#Anova#Sheba Medical Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Google
Related
ScienceNature.com

Breathing-driven prefrontal oscillations regulate maintenance of conditioned-fear evoked freezing independently of initiation

Brain–body interactions are thought to be essential in emotions but their physiological basis remains poorly understood. In mice, regular 4 Hz breathing appears during freezing after cue-fear conditioning. Here we show that the olfactory bulb (OB) transmits this rhythm to the dorsomedial prefrontal cortex (dmPFC) where it organizes neural activity. Reduction of the respiratory-related 4 Hz oscillation, via bulbectomy or optogenetic perturbation of the OB, reduces freezing. Behavioural modelling shows that this is due to a specific reduction in freezing maintenance without impacting its initiation, thus dissociating these two phenomena. dmPFC LFP and firing patterns support the region’s specific function in freezing maintenance. In particular, population analysis reveals that network activity tracks 4 Hz power dynamics during freezing and reaches a stable state at 4 Hz peak that lasts until freezing termination. These results provide a potential mechanism and a functional role for bodily feedback in emotions and therefore shed light on the historical James–Cannon debate.
ScienceNature.com

Enhanced differentiation of functional human T cells in NSGW41 mice with tissue-specific expression of human interleukin-7

Humanized mouse models have become increasingly valuable tools to study human hematopoiesis and infectious diseases. However, human T-cell differentiation remains inefficient. We generated mice expressing human interleukin-7 (IL-7), a critical growth and survival factor for T cells, under the control of murine IL-7 regulatory elements. After transfer of human cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, transgenic mice on the NSGW41 background, termed NSGW41hIL7, showed elevated and prolonged human cellularity in the thymus while maintaining physiological ratios of thymocyte subsets. As a consequence, numbers of functional human T cells in the periphery were increased without evidence for pathological lymphoproliferation or aberrant expansion of effector or memory-like T cells. We conclude that the novel NSGW41hIL7 strain represents an optimized mouse model for humanization to better understand human T-cell differentiation in vivo and to generate a human immune system with a better approximation of human lymphocyte ratios.
ScienceNature.com

Transmission of cerebral amyloid pathology by peripheral administration of misfolded Aβ aggregates

Previous reports showed that brain Aβ amyloidosis can be induced in animal models by exogenous administration of pre-formed aggregates. To date, only intra-peritoneal and intra-venous administrations are described as effective means to peripherally accelerate brain Aβ amyloidosis by seeding. Here, we show that cerebral accumulation of Aβ can be accelerated after exposing mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) to Aβ seeds by different peripheral routes of administration, including intra-peritoneal and intra-muscular. Interestingly, animals receiving drops of brain homogenate laden with Aβ seeds in the eyes were efficiently induced. On the contrary, oral administration of large quantities of brain extracts from aged transgenic mice and AD patients did not have any effect in brain pathology. Importantly, pathological induction by peripheral administration of Aβ seeds generated a large proportion of aggregates in blood vessels, suggesting vascular transport. This information highlights the role of peripheral tissues and body fluids in AD-related pathological changes.
CancerNature.com

Distinct composition and metabolic functions of human gut microbiota are associated with cachexia in lung cancer patients

Cachexia is associated with decreased survival in cancer patients and has a prevalence of up to 80%. The etiology of cachexia is poorly understood, and limited treatment options exist. Here, we investigated the role of the human gut microbiome in cachexia by integrating shotgun metagenomics and plasma metabolomics of 31 lung cancer patients. The cachexia group showed significant differences in the gut microbial composition, functional pathways of the metagenome, and the related plasma metabolites compared to non-cachectic patients. Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs), methylhistamine, and vitamins were significantly depleted in the plasma of cachexia patients, which was also reflected in the depletion of relevant gut microbiota functional pathways. The enrichment of BCAAs and 3-oxocholic acid in non-cachectic patients were positively correlated with gut microbial species Prevotella copri and Lactobacillus gasseri, respectively. Furthermore, the gut microbiota capacity for lipopolysaccharides biosynthesis was significantly enriched in cachectic patients. The involvement of the gut microbiome in cachexia was further observed in a high-performance machine learning model using solely gut microbial features. Our study demonstrates the links between cachectic host metabolism and specific gut microbial species and functions in a clinical setting, suggesting that the gut microbiota could have an influence on cachexia with possible therapeutic applications.
ScienceMedicalXpress

How proteins control information processing in the brain

A complicated interaction between proteins is needed for information to pass from one nerve cell to the next. Researchers at the Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) have now managed to study this process in the synaptic vesicles, which play an important role in this process. The study appeared in the journal Nature Communications.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Research team reads minds to understand human tool use

Researchers at the University of East Anglia have made an astonishing discovery about how our brains control our hands. They used MRI data to study which parts of the brain are used when we handle tools, such as a knives. They read out the signal from certain brain regions and...
ScienceEurekAlert

Research results challenge a decades-old mechanism of how we hear sounds

Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have made several discoveries on the functioning mechanisms of the inner hair cells of the ear, which convert sounds into nerve signals that are processed in the brain. The results, presented in the scientific journal Nature Communications, challenge the current picture of the anatomical organisation and workings of the hearing organ, which has prevailed for decades. A deeper understanding of how the hair cells are stimulated by sound is important for such matters as the optimisation of hearing aids and cochlear implants for people with hearing loss.
Computersflowingdata.com

Visualization, Manually – The Process 138

Welcome to issue #138 of The Process, the newsletter for FlowingData members where we look closer at charts. I’m Nathan Yau, and this week I’m thinking about the manual parts of visualization that make the automated parts more worthwhile. To access this issue of The Process, you must be a...
Sciencenutraingredients-usa.com

Novel study confirms link between specific bacteria and neurodegenerative diseases

Researchers may be one step closer in solving a burning question that has plagued the scientific and medical community—what causes neurodegenerative disease?. Despite millions suffering from ALS, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s, there’s still a big question mark surrounding specific causes of these diseases. Without a known cause, developing treatments is next to impossible.
ScienceNature.com

atpD gene sequencing, multidrug resistance traits, virulence-determinants, and antimicrobial resistance genes of emerging XDR and MDR-Proteus mirabilis

Proteus mirabilis is a common opportunistic pathogen causing severe illness in humans and animals. To determine the prevalence, antibiogram, biofilm-formation, screening of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes in P. mirabilis isolates from ducks; 240 samples were obtained from apparently healthy and diseased ducks from private farms in Port-Said Province, Egypt. The collected samples were examined bacteriologically, and then the recovered isolates were tested for atpD gene sequencing, antimicrobial susceptibility, biofilm-formation, PCR detection of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes. The prevalence of P. mirabilis in the examined samples was 14.6% (35/240). The identification of the recovered isolates was confirmed by the atpD gene sequencing, where the tested isolates shared a common ancestor. Besides, 94.3% of P. mirabilis isolates were biofilm producers. The recovered isolates were resistant to penicillins, sulfonamides, β-Lactam-β-lactamase-inhibitor-combinations, tetracyclines, cephalosporins, macrolides, and quinolones. Using PCR, the retrieved strains harbored atpD, ureC, rsbA, and zapA virulence genes with a prevalence of 100%, 100%, 94.3%, and 91.4%, respectively. Moreover, 31.4% (11/35) of the recovered strains were XDR to 8 antimicrobial classes that harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Besides, 22.8% (8/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 3 antimicrobial classes and possessed blaTEM, tetA, and sul1genes. Furthermore, 17.1% (6/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 7 antimicrobial classes and harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Alarmingly, three strains were carbapenem-resistant that exhibited PDR to all the tested 10 antimicrobial classes and shared blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Of them, two strains harbored the blaNDM-1 gene, and one strain carried the blaKPC gene. In brief, to the best of our knowledge, this is the first study demonstrating the emergence of XDR and MDR-P.mirabilis in ducks. Norfloxacin exhibited promising antibacterial activity against the recovered XDR and MDR-P. mirabilis. The emergence of PDR, XDR, and MDR-strains constitutes a threat alarm that indicates the complicated treatment of the infections caused by these superbugs.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Empathic? Individualistic? The Brain Activity Patterns Behind Personality Types

Are you empathic, generous and altruistic? In short, do you possess that specific personality trait defined as agreeableness in the language of psychologists? New research from SISSA recently published in the journal NeuroImage sheds light on brain mechanisms underlying this trait. The study showed that detached and individualistic subjects seem...
ScienceNewswise

Study: Researchers use eel-like protein to control brain

Newswise — Researchers looking to help people suffering from addiction, depression, and pain are studying how certain brain neurons operate to see if they can be controlled. In a paper published May 11 in Neuron, researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine and Washington University in St. Louis, along with several other universities, successfully used a protein called parapinopsin to turn off brain circuits. This protein is found in lamprey – an ancient lineage of jawless fish similar to eel. Researchers said the ability to inhibit neurons could eventually lead to turning off mood disorders and unwanted behaviors like depression and addiction.
ScienceNewsTimes

COVID-19 reduces gray matter in brain regions: study

COVID-19 patients who receive oxygen therapy or experience fever show a reduced volume of gray matter in the frontal-temporal network of the brain, according to a recent study from Georgia State University and the Georgia Institute of Technology, in the United States. According to the research, published in the journal...
CancerGenetic Engineering News

Long-Term HIV Infection Study Improved by Novel Preclinical Model

HIV is a human-specific pathogen that does not cause disease in other species, although it can replicate in chimpanzees. HIV cannot infect mice, rats, rabbits, or macaques. Previous HIV mouse models have used mice that carry human stem cells or CD4 T cells, a type of immune cell that can be infected with HIV. However, the human cells soon perceived the tissues of their mouse hosts as “foreign,” and attacked. Now, a new preclinical model by scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine and Children’s National Hospital allows the study of long-term HIV infection and the testing of new therapies aimed at curing the disease.
ScienceInverse

Scientists claim they discovered the “gate of consciousness”

The brain is constantly sorting through an endless barrage of sensory stimuli. In the same five minutes, you could be navigating your way through a crush of pedestrians, while calling the office, picking up your dog’s doo-doo, and keeping an eye on that the driver who’s sure to blow through a stop sign.
AnimalsPosted by
SlashGear

Study aims to determine if cats are susceptible to visual illusions

If you’ve ever owned a cat and left a box of any type sitting around, undoubtedly, the cat has at some point plopped down inside the box. Scientists have conducted an interesting experiment to see if cats also like to sit inside fake boxes. The study was led by Gabriela Smith, an animal cognition scientist from Hunter College’s Thinking Dog Center in New York.