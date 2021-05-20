newsbreak-logo
Interpretation of T cell states from single-cell transcriptomics data using reference atlases

By Massimo Andreatta, Jesus Corria-Osorio, Sören Müller, Rafael Cubas, George Coukos, Santiago J. Carmona
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSingle-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) has revealed an unprecedented degree of immune cell diversity. However, consistent definition of cell subtypes and cell states across studies and diseases remains a major challenge. Here we generate reference T cell atlases for cancer and viral infection by multi-study integration, and develop ProjecTILs, an algorithm for reference atlas projection. In contrast to other methods, ProjecTILs allows not only accurate embedding of new scRNA-seq data into a reference without altering its structure, but also characterizing previously unknown cell states that “deviate” from the reference. ProjecTILs accurately predicts the effects of cell perturbations and identifies gene programs that are altered in different conditions and tissues. A meta-analysis of tumor-infiltrating T cells from several cohorts reveals a strong conservation of T cell subtypes between human and mouse, providing a consistent basis to describe T cell heterogeneity across studies, diseases, and species.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#T Cell#Data Profiling#B Cell#Cancer Cell#Stem Cell#Projectils#Til#Celgene#Bd Biosciences#Kapa Biosystems#Sanofi Aventis#Array Express#Slec#Integratedata Seurat#Azizi#J J Altman#Astrazeneca#Illumina#Google#Aran
ScienceNature.com

Identification and characterization of a monoclonal antibody blocking the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein–ACE2 interaction

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an acute pneumonia caused by infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). According to the latest statistics for COVID-19 released by Johns Hopkins University on April 6, 2021, there were 132.45 million confirmed cases and 2.87 million deaths globally. Because COVID-19 has spread as a global pandemic, the development of therapeutics for this disease, such as neutralizing antibodies that can efficiently block SARS-CoV-2 infection, is urgently needed.
CancerEurekAlert

Researchers reveal the internal signals cells use to maintain energy

LA JOLLA, CALIF. - May 12, 2021 - Scientists at Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute have taken a deep dive into a previously overlooked family of proteins and discovered that they are essential to maintaining the energy that cells need to grow and survive. The proteins, known as lipid kinases, produce messengers that help balance cellular metabolism and promote overall health. The findings, published in Developmental Cell, provide further support to pursue lipid kinases as promising therapeutic targets for diseases that demand excess energy, such as cancer.
ScienceNature.com

Ancient genomes provide insights into family structure and the heredity of social status in the early Bronze Age of southeastern Europe

Twenty-four palaeogenomes from Mokrin, a major Early Bronze Age necropolis in southeastern Europe, were sequenced to analyse kinship between individuals and to better understand prehistoric social organization. 15 investigated individuals were involved in genetic relationships of varying degrees. The Mokrin sample resembles a genetically unstructured population, suggesting that the community’s social hierarchies were not accompanied by strict marriage barriers. We find evidence for female exogamy but no indications for strict patrilocality. Individual status differences at Mokrin, as indicated by grave goods, support the inference that females could inherit status, but could not transmit status to all their sons. We further show that sons had the possibility to acquire status during their lifetimes, but not necessarily to inherit it. Taken together, these findings suggest that Southeastern Europe in the Early Bronze Age had a significantly different family and social structure than Late Neolithic and Early Bronze Age societies of Central Europe.
ScienceNature.com

Allele-specific DNA methylation maps in monozygotic twins discordant for psychiatric disorders reveal that disease-associated switching at the EIPR1 regulatory loci modulates neural function

The non-Mendelian features of phenotypic variations within monozygotic twins are likely complicated by environmental modifiers of genetic effects that have yet to be elucidated. Here, we performed methylome and genome analyses of blood DNA from psychiatric disorder-discordant monozygotic twins to study how allele-specific methylation (ASM) mediates phenotypic variations. We identified that thousands of genetic variants with ASM imbalances exhibit phenotypic variation-associated switching at regulatory loci. These ASMs have plausible causal associations with psychiatric disorders through effects on interactions between transcription factors, DNA methylations, and other epigenomic markers and then contribute to dysregulated gene expression, which eventually increases disease susceptibility. Moreover, we also experimentally validated the model that the rs4854158 alternative C allele at an ASM switching regulatory locus of EIPR1 encoding endosome-associated recycling protein-interacting protein 1, is associated with demethylation and higher RNA expression and shows lower TF binding affinities in unaffected controls. An epigenetic ASM switching induces C allele hypermethylation and then recruits repressive Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2), reinforces trimethylation of lysine 27 on histone 3 and inhibits its transcriptional activity, thus leading to downregulation of EIPR1 in schizophrenia. Moreover, disruption of rs4854158 induces gain of EIPR1 function and promotes neural development and vesicle trafficking. Our study provides a powerful framework for identifying regulatory risk variants and contributes to our understanding of the interplay between genetic and epigenetic variants in mediating psychiatric disorder susceptibility.
Science Daily

Distinct cell-to-cell communication processes controlled differently

Cells talk to each other to coordinate nutrition, waste removal, energy use, and, in some cases, disease progression. The cells that line the surfaces of organs or specific tissues, called epithelial cells, appear to speak two different languages -- one for either side of the cell, according to a new study by researchers based in Japan.
ScienceNature.com

BABEL: using deep learning to translate between single-cell datasets

Recent advances in sequencing and barcoding technologies have enabled researchers to simultaneously profile gene expression, chromatin accessibility, and/or protein levels in single cells. However, these multiomic techniques often pose technical and financial barriers that limit their practicality. Kevin Wu and colleagues recently developed BABEL, a deep learning algorithm that can effectively translate between transcriptomic and chromatin profiles in single cells, thereby enabling researchers to perform multiomic analyses from an individual dataset.
ScienceNature.com

Hierarchical progressive learning of cell identities in single-cell data

Supervised methods are increasingly used to identify cell populations in single-cell data. Yet, current methods are limited in their ability to learn from multiple datasets simultaneously, are hampered by the annotation of datasets at different resolutions, and do not preserve annotations when retrained on new datasets. The latter point is especially important as researchers cannot rely on downstream analysis performed using earlier versions of the dataset. Here, we present scHPL, a hierarchical progressive learning method which allows continuous learning from single-cell data by leveraging the different resolutions of annotations across multiple datasets to learn and continuously update a classification tree. We evaluate the classification and tree learning performance using simulated as well as real datasets and show that scHPL can successfully learn known cellular hierarchies from multiple datasets while preserving the original annotations. scHPL is available at https://github.com/lcmmichielsen/scHPL.
HealthNature.com

Differential acute impact of therapeutically effective and overdose concentrations of lithium on human neuronal single cell and network function

Lithium salts are used as mood-balancing medication prescribed to patients suffering from neuropsychiatric disorders, such as bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder. Lithium salts cross the blood-brain barrier and reach the brain parenchyma within few hours after oral application, however, how lithium influences directly human neuronal function is unknown. We applied patch–clamp and microelectrode array technology on human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cortical neurons acutely exposed to therapeutic (<1 mM) and overdose concentrations (>1 mM) of lithium chloride (LiCl) to assess how therapeutically effective and overdose concentrations of LiCl directly influence human neuronal electrophysiological function at the synapse, single-cell, and neuronal network level. We describe that human iPSC-cortical neurons exposed to lithium showed an increased neuronal activity under all tested concentrations. Furthermore, we reveal a lithium-induced, concentration-dependent, transition of regular synchronous neuronal network activity using therapeutically effective concentration (<1 mM LiCl) to epileptiform-like neuronal discharges using overdose concentration (>1 mM LiCl). The overdose concentration lithium-induced epileptiform-like activity was similar to the epileptiform-like activity caused by the GABAA-receptor antagonist. Patch–clamp recordings reveal that lithium reduces action potential threshold at all concentrations, however, only overdose concentration causes increased frequency of spontaneous AMPA-receptor mediated transmission. By applying the AMPA-receptor antagonist and anti-epileptic drug Perampanel, we demonstrate that Perampanel suppresses lithium-induced epileptiform-like activity in human cortical neurons. We provide insights in how therapeutically effective and overdose concentration of lithium directly influences human neuronal function at synapse, a single neuron, and neuronal network levels. Furthermore, we provide evidence that Perampanel suppresses pathological neuronal discharges caused by overdose concentrations of lithium in human neurons.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Single-Cell, Spatial Analysis Creates COVID-19 Tissue Atlases

Despite the enormous effort by the scientific community to understand the toll SARS-CoV-2 infection takes on the lungs and other organs, little is known about the pathophysiology of the disease. Now, a collaborative team has developed a foundational dataset consisting of tissue atlases that elucidate the biological impact of severe SARS-CoV-2 infection in the body. In this work, scientists use spatial analysis to reveal how infected cells from multiple organs exhibit a range of molecular and genomic changes. They also saw signs of multiple, unsuccessful attempts by the lungs to repair themselves in response to respiratory failure—the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. The ability to pinpoint cellular processes, expression pathways, and immune cell profiles in this way offers key insights into systemic COVID-19 disease progression.
ScienceBirmingham Star

SARS-CoV-2 DNA integration into host genomes

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): A study finds that deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) from the SARS-CoV-2 virus can integrate into host genomes, potentially explaining why some people continue to test positive for COVID-19 via PCR tests without any detectable infectious virus. Although re-infection with SARS-CoV-2 is rare, some people test...
ScienceNature.com

Extended-representation bisulfite sequencing of gene regulatory elements in multiplexed samples and single cells

The biological roles of DNA methylation have been elucidated by profiling methods based on whole-genome or reduced-representation bisulfite sequencing, but these approaches do not efficiently survey the vast numbers of non-coding regulatory elements in mammalian genomes. Here we present an extended-representation bisulfite sequencing (XRBS) method for targeted profiling of DNA methylation. Our design strikes a balance between expanding coverage of regulatory elements and reproducibly enriching informative CpG dinucleotides in promoters, enhancers and CTCF binding sites. Barcoded DNA fragments are pooled before bisulfite conversion, allowing multiplex processing and technical consistency in low-input samples. Application of XRBS to single leukemia cells enabled us to evaluate genetic copy number variations and methylation variability across individual cells. Our analysis highlights heterochromatic H3K9me3 regions as having the highest cell-to-cell variability in their methylation, likely reflecting inherent epigenetic instability of these late-replicating regions, compounded by differences in cell cycle stages among sampled cells.
ScienceNature.com

Thymic development of gut-microbiota-specific T cells

Humans and their microbiota have coevolved a mutually beneficial relationship in which the human host provides a hospitable environment for the microorganisms and the microbiota provides many advantages for the host, including nutritional benefits and protection from pathogen infection1. Maintaining this relationship requires a careful immune balance to contain commensal microorganisms within the lumen while limiting inflammatory anti-commensal responses1,2. Antigen-specific recognition of intestinal microorganisms by T cells has previously been described3,4. Although the local environment shapes the differentiation of effector cells3,4,5 it is unclear how microbiota-specific T cells are educated in the thymus. Here we show that intestinal colonization in early life leads to the trafficking of microbial antigens from the intestine to the thymus by intestinal dendritic cells, which then induce the expansion of microbiota-specific T cells. Once in the periphery, microbiota-specific T cells have pathogenic potential or can protect against related pathogens. In this way, the developing microbiota shapes and expands the thymic and peripheral T cell repertoire, allowing for enhanced recognition of intestinal microorganisms and pathogens.
Nature.com

Identification and characterization of a SARS-CoV-2 specific CD8 T cell response with immunodominant features

The COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 is a continuous challenge worldwide, and there is an urgent need to map the landscape of immunogenic and immunodominant epitopes recognized by CD8+ T cells. Here, we analyze samples from 31 patients with COVID-19 for CD8+ T cell recognition of 500 peptide-HLA class I complexes, restricted by 10 common HLA alleles. We identify 18 CD8+ T cell recognized SARS-CoV-2 epitopes, including an epitope with immunodominant features derived from ORF1ab and restricted by HLA-A*01:01. In-depth characterization of SARS-CoV-2-specific CD8+ T cell responses of patients with acute critical and severe disease reveals high expression of NKG2A, lack of cytokine production and a gene expression profile inhibiting T cell re-activation and migration while sustaining survival. SARS-CoV-2-specific CD8+ T cell responses are detectable up to 5 months after recovery from critical and severe disease, and these responses convert from dysfunctional effector to functional memory CD8+ T cells during convalescence.
ScienceNature.com

Single-cell RNA sequencing of blood antigen-presenting cells in severe COVID-19 reveals multi-process defects in antiviral immunity

COVID-19 can lead to life-threatening respiratory failure, with increased inflammatory mediators and viral load. Here, we perform single-cell RNA-sequencing to establish a high-resolution map of blood antigen-presenting cells (APCs) in 15 patients with moderate or severe COVID-19 pneumonia, at day 1 and day 4 post admission to intensive care unit or pulmonology department, as well as in 4 healthy donors. We generated a unique dataset of 81,643 APCs, including monocytes and rare dendritic cell (DC) subsets. We uncovered multi-process defects in antiviral immune defence in specific APCs from patients with severe disease: (1) increased pro-apoptotic pathways in plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs, key effectors of antiviral immunity), (2) a decrease of the innate sensors TLR9 and DHX36 in pDCs and CLEC9a+ DCs, respectively, (3) downregulation of antiviral interferon-stimulated genes in monocyte subsets and (4) a decrease of major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class II-related genes and MHC class II transactivator activity in cDC1c+ DCs, suggesting viral inhibition of antigen presentation. These novel mechanisms may explain patient aggravation and suggest strategies to restore the defective immune defence.
Nature.com

TRUST4: immune repertoire reconstruction from bulk and single-cell RNA-seq data

We introduce the TRUST4 open-source algorithm for reconstruction of immune receptor repertoires in αβ/γδ T cells and B cells from RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) data. Compared with competing methods, TRUST4 supports both FASTQ and BAM format and is faster and more sensitive in assembling longer—even full-length—receptor repertoires. TRUST4 can also call repertoire sequences from single-cell RNA-seq (scRNA-seq) data without V(D)J enrichment, and is compatible with both SMART-seq and 5′ 10x Genomics platforms.
Nature.com

LRIG1 is a gatekeeper to exit from quiescence in adult neural stem cells

Adult neural stem cells (NSCs) must tightly regulate quiescence and proliferation. Single-cell analysis has suggested a continuum of cell states as NSCs exit quiescence. Here we capture and characterize in vitro primed quiescent NSCs and identify LRIG1 as an important regulator. We show that BMP-4 signaling induces a dormant non-cycling quiescent state (d-qNSCs), whereas combined BMP-4/FGF-2 signaling induces a distinct primed quiescent state poised for cell cycle re-entry. Primed quiescent NSCs (p-qNSCs) are defined by high levels of LRIG1 and CD9, as well as an interferon response signature, and can efficiently engraft into the adult subventricular zone (SVZ) niche. Genetic disruption of Lrig1 in vivo within the SVZ NSCs leads an enhanced proliferation. Mechanistically, LRIG1 primes quiescent NSCs for cell cycle re-entry and EGFR responsiveness by enabling EGFR protein levels to increase but limiting signaling activation. LRIG1 is therefore an important functional regulator of NSC exit from quiescence.
ScienceNature.com

Overcoming false-positive gene-category enrichment in the analysis of spatially resolved transcriptomic brain atlas data

Transcriptomic atlases have improved our understanding of the correlations between gene-expression patterns and spatially varying properties of brain structure and function. Gene-category enrichment analysis (GCEA) is a common method to identify functional gene categories that drive these associations, using gene-to-category annotation systems like the Gene Ontology (GO). Here, we show that applying standard GCEA methodology to spatial transcriptomic data is affected by substantial false-positive bias, with GO categories displaying an over 500-fold average inflation of false-positive associations with random neural phenotypes in mouse and human. The estimated false-positive rate of a GO category is associated with its rate of being reported as significantly enriched in the literature, suggesting that published reports are affected by this false-positive bias. We show that within-category gene–gene coexpression and spatial autocorrelation are key drivers of the false-positive bias and introduce flexible ensemble-based null models that can account for these effects, made available as a software toolbox.
ScienceNature.com

Antigen-driven EGR2 expression is required for exhausted CD8 T cell stability and maintenance

Chronic stimulation of CD8+ T cells triggers exhaustion, a distinct differentiation state with diminished effector function. Exhausted cells exist in multiple differentiation states, from stem-like progenitors that are the key mediators of the response to checkpoint blockade, through to terminally exhausted cells. Due to its clinical relevance, there is substantial interest in defining the pathways that control differentiation and maintenance of these subsets. Here, we show that chronic antigen induces the anergy-associated transcription factor EGR2 selectively within progenitor exhausted cells in both chronic LCMV and tumours. EGR2 enables terminal exhaustion and stabilizes the exhausted transcriptional state by both direct EGR2-dependent control of key exhaustion-associated genes, and indirect maintenance of the exhausted epigenetic state. We show that EGR2 is a regulator of exhaustion that epigenetically and transcriptionally maintains the differentiation competency of progenitor exhausted cells.
ScienceNature.com

atpD gene sequencing, multidrug resistance traits, virulence-determinants, and antimicrobial resistance genes of emerging XDR and MDR-Proteus mirabilis

Proteus mirabilis is a common opportunistic pathogen causing severe illness in humans and animals. To determine the prevalence, antibiogram, biofilm-formation, screening of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes in P. mirabilis isolates from ducks; 240 samples were obtained from apparently healthy and diseased ducks from private farms in Port-Said Province, Egypt. The collected samples were examined bacteriologically, and then the recovered isolates were tested for atpD gene sequencing, antimicrobial susceptibility, biofilm-formation, PCR detection of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes. The prevalence of P. mirabilis in the examined samples was 14.6% (35/240). The identification of the recovered isolates was confirmed by the atpD gene sequencing, where the tested isolates shared a common ancestor. Besides, 94.3% of P. mirabilis isolates were biofilm producers. The recovered isolates were resistant to penicillins, sulfonamides, β-Lactam-β-lactamase-inhibitor-combinations, tetracyclines, cephalosporins, macrolides, and quinolones. Using PCR, the retrieved strains harbored atpD, ureC, rsbA, and zapA virulence genes with a prevalence of 100%, 100%, 94.3%, and 91.4%, respectively. Moreover, 31.4% (11/35) of the recovered strains were XDR to 8 antimicrobial classes that harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Besides, 22.8% (8/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 3 antimicrobial classes and possessed blaTEM, tetA, and sul1genes. Furthermore, 17.1% (6/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 7 antimicrobial classes and harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Alarmingly, three strains were carbapenem-resistant that exhibited PDR to all the tested 10 antimicrobial classes and shared blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Of them, two strains harbored the blaNDM-1 gene, and one strain carried the blaKPC gene. In brief, to the best of our knowledge, this is the first study demonstrating the emergence of XDR and MDR-P.mirabilis in ducks. Norfloxacin exhibited promising antibacterial activity against the recovered XDR and MDR-P. mirabilis. The emergence of PDR, XDR, and MDR-strains constitutes a threat alarm that indicates the complicated treatment of the infections caused by these superbugs.