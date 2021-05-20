newsbreak-logo
TRPM7 is an essential regulator for volume-sensitive outwardly rectifying anion channel

By Tomohiro Numata, Kaori Sato-Numata, Meredith C. Hermosura, Yasuo Mori, Yasunobu Okada
Cover picture for the articleAnimal cells can regulate their volume after swelling by the regulatory volume decrease (RVD) mechanism. In epithelial cells, RVD is attained through KCl release mediated via volume-sensitive outwardly rectifying Cl− channels (VSOR) and Ca2+-activated K+ channels. Swelling-induced activation of TRPM7 cation channels leads to Ca2+ influx, thereby stimulating the K+ channels. Here, we examined whether TRPM7 plays any role in VSOR activation. When TRPM7 was knocked down in human HeLa cells or knocked out in chicken DT40 cells, not only TRPM7 activity and RVD efficacy but also VSOR activity were suppressed. Heterologous expression of TRPM7 in TRPM7-deficient DT40 cells rescued both VSOR activity and RVD, accompanied by an increase in the expression of LRRC8A, a core molecule of VSOR. TRPM7 exerts the facilitating action on VSOR activity first by enhancing molecular expression of LRRC8A mRNA through the mediation of steady-state Ca2+ influx and second by stabilizing the plasmalemmal expression of LRRC8A protein through the interaction between LRRC8A and the C-terminal domain of TRPM7. Therefore, TRPM7 functions as an essential regulator of VSOR activity and LRRC8A expression.

Identification and characterization of a monoclonal antibody blocking the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein–ACE2 interaction

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is an acute pneumonia caused by infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). According to the latest statistics for COVID-19 released by Johns Hopkins University on April 6, 2021, there were 132.45 million confirmed cases and 2.87 million deaths globally. Because COVID-19 has spread as a global pandemic, the development of therapeutics for this disease, such as neutralizing antibodies that can efficiently block SARS-CoV-2 infection, is urgently needed.
ScienceNature.com

Allele-specific DNA methylation maps in monozygotic twins discordant for psychiatric disorders reveal that disease-associated switching at the EIPR1 regulatory loci modulates neural function

The non-Mendelian features of phenotypic variations within monozygotic twins are likely complicated by environmental modifiers of genetic effects that have yet to be elucidated. Here, we performed methylome and genome analyses of blood DNA from psychiatric disorder-discordant monozygotic twins to study how allele-specific methylation (ASM) mediates phenotypic variations. We identified that thousands of genetic variants with ASM imbalances exhibit phenotypic variation-associated switching at regulatory loci. These ASMs have plausible causal associations with psychiatric disorders through effects on interactions between transcription factors, DNA methylations, and other epigenomic markers and then contribute to dysregulated gene expression, which eventually increases disease susceptibility. Moreover, we also experimentally validated the model that the rs4854158 alternative C allele at an ASM switching regulatory locus of EIPR1 encoding endosome-associated recycling protein-interacting protein 1, is associated with demethylation and higher RNA expression and shows lower TF binding affinities in unaffected controls. An epigenetic ASM switching induces C allele hypermethylation and then recruits repressive Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2), reinforces trimethylation of lysine 27 on histone 3 and inhibits its transcriptional activity, thus leading to downregulation of EIPR1 in schizophrenia. Moreover, disruption of rs4854158 induces gain of EIPR1 function and promotes neural development and vesicle trafficking. Our study provides a powerful framework for identifying regulatory risk variants and contributes to our understanding of the interplay between genetic and epigenetic variants in mediating psychiatric disorder susceptibility.
Nature.com

Expanding the chemistry of borates with functional [BO] anions

More than 3900 crystalline borates, including borate minerals and synthetic inorganic borates, in addition to a wealth of industrially-important boron-containing glasses, have been discovered and characterized. Of these compounds, 99.9 % contain only the traditional triangular BO3 and tetrahedral BO4 units, which polymerize into superstructural motifs. Herein, a mixed metal K5Ba2(B10O17)2(BO2) with linear BO2 structural units was obtained, pushing the boundaries of structural diversity and providing a direct strategy toward the maximum thresholds of birefringence for optical materials design. 11B solid-state nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) is a ubiquitous tool in the study of glasses and optical materials; here, density functional theory-based NMR crystallography guided the direct characterization of BO2 structural units. The full anisotropic shift and quadrupolar tensors of linear BO2 were extracted from K5Ba2(B10O17)2(BO2) containing BO2, BO3, and BO4 and serve as guides to the identification of this powerful moiety in future and, potentially, previously-characterized borate minerals, ceramics, and glasses.
ScienceNature.com

Single-molecule imaging reveals replication fork coupled formation of G-quadruplex structures hinders local replication stress signaling

Guanine-rich DNA sequences occur throughout the human genome and can transiently form G-quadruplex (G4) structures that may obstruct DNA replication, leading to genomic instability. Here, we apply multi-color single-molecule localization microscopy (SMLM) coupled with robust data-mining algorithms to quantitatively visualize replication fork (RF)-coupled formation and spatial-association of endogenous G4s. Using this data, we investigate the effects of G4s on replisome dynamics and organization. We show that a small fraction of active replication forks spontaneously form G4s at newly unwound DNA immediately behind the MCM helicase and before nascent DNA synthesis. These G4s locally perturb replisome dynamics and organization by reducing DNA synthesis and limiting the binding of the single-strand DNA-binding protein RPA. We find that the resolution of RF-coupled G4s is mediated by an interplay between RPA and the FANCJ helicase. FANCJ deficiency leads to G4 accumulation, DNA damage at G4-associated replication forks, and silencing of the RPA-mediated replication stress response. Our study provides first-hand evidence of the intrinsic, RF-coupled formation of G4 structures, offering unique mechanistic insights into the interference and regulation of stable G4s at replication forks and their effect on RPA-associated fork signaling and genomic instability.
Nature.com

Oscillations of the thermal conductivity in the spin-liquid state of α-RuCl

In the class of materials called spin liquids1,2,3, a magnetically ordered state cannot be attained even at millikelvin temperatures because of conflicting constraints on each spin; for example, from geometric or exchange frustration. The resulting quantum spin-liquid state is currently of intense interest because it exhibits unusual excitations as well as wave-function entanglement. The layered insulator α-RuCl3 orders as a zigzag antiferromagnet at low temperature in zero magnetic field4. The zigzag order is destroyed when a magnetic field is applied parallel to the zigzag axis. At moderate magnetic field strength, there is growing evidence that a quantum spin-liquid state exists. Here we report the observation of oscillations in its thermal conductivity in that field range. The oscillations, whose amplitude is very large within this field range and strongly suppressed on either side, are periodic. This is analogous to quantum oscillations in metals, even though α-RuCl3 is an excellent insulator with a large gap. As the temperature is raised above 0.5 K, the oscillation amplitude decreases exponentially, anticorrelating with the emergence of an anomalous planar thermal Hall conductivity above approximately 2 K.
ScienceNature.com

Burst-dependent synaptic plasticity can coordinate learning in hierarchical circuits

Synaptic plasticity is believed to be a key physiological mechanism for learning. It is well established that it depends on pre- and postsynaptic activity. However, models that rely solely on pre- and postsynaptic activity for synaptic changes have, so far, not been able to account for learning complex tasks that demand credit assignment in hierarchical networks. Here we show that if synaptic plasticity is regulated by high-frequency bursts of spikes, then pyramidal neurons higher in a hierarchical circuit can coordinate the plasticity of lower-level connections. Using simulations and mathematical analyses, we demonstrate that, when paired with short-term synaptic dynamics, regenerative activity in the apical dendrites and synaptic plasticity in feedback pathways, a burst-dependent learning rule can solve challenging tasks that require deep network architectures. Our results demonstrate that well-known properties of dendrites, synapses and synaptic plasticity are sufficient to enable sophisticated learning in hierarchical circuits.
ScienceNature.com

atpD gene sequencing, multidrug resistance traits, virulence-determinants, and antimicrobial resistance genes of emerging XDR and MDR-Proteus mirabilis

Proteus mirabilis is a common opportunistic pathogen causing severe illness in humans and animals. To determine the prevalence, antibiogram, biofilm-formation, screening of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes in P. mirabilis isolates from ducks; 240 samples were obtained from apparently healthy and diseased ducks from private farms in Port-Said Province, Egypt. The collected samples were examined bacteriologically, and then the recovered isolates were tested for atpD gene sequencing, antimicrobial susceptibility, biofilm-formation, PCR detection of virulence, and antimicrobial resistance genes. The prevalence of P. mirabilis in the examined samples was 14.6% (35/240). The identification of the recovered isolates was confirmed by the atpD gene sequencing, where the tested isolates shared a common ancestor. Besides, 94.3% of P. mirabilis isolates were biofilm producers. The recovered isolates were resistant to penicillins, sulfonamides, β-Lactam-β-lactamase-inhibitor-combinations, tetracyclines, cephalosporins, macrolides, and quinolones. Using PCR, the retrieved strains harbored atpD, ureC, rsbA, and zapA virulence genes with a prevalence of 100%, 100%, 94.3%, and 91.4%, respectively. Moreover, 31.4% (11/35) of the recovered strains were XDR to 8 antimicrobial classes that harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Besides, 22.8% (8/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 3 antimicrobial classes and possessed blaTEM, tetA, and sul1genes. Furthermore, 17.1% (6/35) of the tested strains were MDR to 7 antimicrobial classes and harbored blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Alarmingly, three strains were carbapenem-resistant that exhibited PDR to all the tested 10 antimicrobial classes and shared blaTEM, blaOXA-1, blaCTX-M, tetA, and sul1 genes. Of them, two strains harbored the blaNDM-1 gene, and one strain carried the blaKPC gene. In brief, to the best of our knowledge, this is the first study demonstrating the emergence of XDR and MDR-P.mirabilis in ducks. Norfloxacin exhibited promising antibacterial activity against the recovered XDR and MDR-P. mirabilis. The emergence of PDR, XDR, and MDR-strains constitutes a threat alarm that indicates the complicated treatment of the infections caused by these superbugs.
Nature.com

Identification of a PadR-type regulator essential for intracellular pathogenesis of Burkholderia pseudomallei

Burkholderia pseudomallei (Bp) is the causative agent of melioidosis, a disease endemic to the tropics. Melioidosis manifests in various ways ranging from acute skin lesions to pneumonia and, in rare cases, infection of the central nervous system. Bp is a facultative intracellular pathogen and it can infect various cell types. The Bp intracellular lifecycle has been partially elucidated and is highly complex. Herein, we have identified a transcriptional regulator, BP1026B_II1198, that is differentially expressed as Bp transits through host cells. A deletion mutant of BP1026B_II1198 was attenuated in RAW264.7 cell and BALB/c mouse infection. To further characterize the function of this transcriptional regulator, we endeavored to determine the regulon of BP1026B_II1198. RNA-seq analysis showed the global picture of genes regulated while ChIP-seq analysis identified two specific BP1026B_II1198 binding regions on chromosome II. We investigated the transposon mutants of these genes controlled by BP1026B_II1198 and confirmed that these genes contribute to pathogenesis in RAW264.7 murine macrophage cells. Taken together, the data presented here shed light on the regulon of BP1026B_II1198 and its role during intracellular infection and highlights an integral portion of the highly complex regulation network of Bp during host infection.
ScienceNature.com

Enhanced differentiation of functional human T cells in NSGW41 mice with tissue-specific expression of human interleukin-7

Humanized mouse models have become increasingly valuable tools to study human hematopoiesis and infectious diseases. However, human T-cell differentiation remains inefficient. We generated mice expressing human interleukin-7 (IL-7), a critical growth and survival factor for T cells, under the control of murine IL-7 regulatory elements. After transfer of human cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, transgenic mice on the NSGW41 background, termed NSGW41hIL7, showed elevated and prolonged human cellularity in the thymus while maintaining physiological ratios of thymocyte subsets. As a consequence, numbers of functional human T cells in the periphery were increased without evidence for pathological lymphoproliferation or aberrant expansion of effector or memory-like T cells. We conclude that the novel NSGW41hIL7 strain represents an optimized mouse model for humanization to better understand human T-cell differentiation in vivo and to generate a human immune system with a better approximation of human lymphocyte ratios.
TechnologyNature.com

Ultralow contact resistance between semimetal and monolayer semiconductors

Advanced beyond-silicon electronic technology requires both channel materials and also ultralow-resistance contacts to be discovered1,2. Atomically thin two-dimensional semiconductors have great potential for realizing high-performance electronic devices1,3. However, owing to metal-induced gap states (MIGS)4,5,6,7, energy barriers at the metal–semiconductor interface—which fundamentally lead to high contact resistance and poor current-delivery capability—have constrained the improvement of two-dimensional semiconductor transistors so far2,8,9. Here we report ohmic contact between semimetallic bismuth and semiconducting monolayer transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs) where the MIGS are sufficiently suppressed and degenerate states in the TMD are spontaneously formed in contact with bismuth. Through this approach, we achieve zero Schottky barrier height, a contact resistance of 123 ohm micrometres and an on-state current density of 1,135 microamps per micrometre on monolayer MoS2; these two values are, to the best of our knowledge, the lowest and highest yet recorded, respectively. We also demonstrate that excellent ohmic contacts can be formed on various monolayer semiconductors, including MoS2, WS2 and WSe2. Our reported contact resistances are a substantial improvement for two-dimensional semiconductors, and approach the quantum limit. This technology unveils the potential of high-performance monolayer transistors that are on par with state-of-the-art three-dimensional semiconductors, enabling further device downscaling and extending Moore’s law.
WildlifeNature.com

The genome of Nautilus pompilius illuminates eye evolution and biomineralization

Nautilus is the sole surviving externally shelled cephalopod from the Palaeozoic. It is unique within cephalopod genealogy and critical to understanding the evolutionary novelties of cephalopods. Here, we present a complete Nautilus pompilius genome as a fundamental genomic reference on cephalopod innovations, such as the pinhole eye and biomineralization. Nautilus shows a compact, minimalist genome with few encoding genes and slow evolutionary rates in both non-coding and coding regions among known cephalopods. Importantly, multiple genomic innovations including gene losses, independent contraction and expansion of specific gene families and their associated regulatory networks likely moulded the evolution of the nautilus pinhole eye. The conserved molluscan biomineralization toolkit and lineage-specific repetitive low-complexity domains are essential to the construction of the nautilus shell. The nautilus genome constitutes a valuable resource for reconstructing the evolutionary scenarios and genomic innovations that shape the extant cephalopods.
ScienceNature.com

Nicotinamide riboside attenuates age-associated metabolic and functional changes in hematopoietic stem cells

With age, hematopoietic stem cells (HSC) undergo changes in function, including reduced regenerative potential and loss of quiescence, which is accompanied by a significant expansion of the stem cell pool that can lead to haematological disorders. Elevated metabolic activity has been implicated in driving the HSC ageing phenotype. Here we show that nicotinamide riboside (NR), a form of vitamin B3, restores youthful metabolic capacity by modifying mitochondrial function in multiple ways including reduced expression of nuclear encoded metabolic pathway genes, damping of mitochondrial stress and a decrease in mitochondrial mass and network-size. Metabolic restoration is dependent on continuous NR supplementation and accompanied by a shift of the aged transcriptome towards the young HSC state, more youthful bone marrow cellular composition and an improved regenerative capacity in a transplant setting. Consequently, NR administration could support healthy ageing by re-establishing a more youthful hematopoietic system.
Earth ScienceNature.com

Open ocean and coastal new particle formation from sulfuric acid and amines around the Antarctic Peninsula

New particle formation is globally one of the major sources of aerosol particles and cloud condensation nuclei. As primary emissions are a minor contributor to particle concentrations, secondary new particle formation processes are probably key in determining Antarctic aerosol number concentrations. However, our knowledge of new particle formation and its mechanisms in Antarctica is very limited. Here we study summertime open ocean and coastal new particle formation in the Antarctic Peninsula region based on both ship and station measurements. The rates of particle formation relative to sulfuric acid concentrations, as well as the sulfuric acid dimer-to-monomer ratios, were similar to those seen for sulfuric acid–dimethylamine–water nucleation. Numerous sulfuric acid–amine peaks were identified during new particle formation events, providing evidence that alkylamines were the bases that facilitated sulfuric acid nucleation. Most new particle formation events occurred in air masses arriving from the ice-covered Weddell Sea and its marginal ice zone, which are an important source of volatile sulfur and alkylamines. This nucleation mechanism is more efficient than the ion-induced sulfuric acid–ammonia pathway previously observed in Antarctica, and one that can occur rapidly under neutral conditions. This hitherto overlooked pathway to biologically driven aerosol formation should be considered for estimating aerosol and cloud condensation nuclei numbers in ocean–sea ice–aerosols–climate feedback models.
WildlifeNature.com

Physiological and transcriptomic analyses characterized high temperature stress response mechanisms in Sorbus pohuashanensis

Sorbus pohuashanensis (Hance) Hedl. is a Chinese native alpine tree species, but the problem of introducing S. pohuashanensis to low altitude areas has not been solved. In this study, we aimed to explore the molecular regulatory network of S. pohuashanensis in response to high-temperature stress using RNA-Sequencing technology and physiological and biochemical determination. Based on transcriptomic data, we obtained 1221 genes (752 up-regulated and 469 down-regulated) that were differentially expressed during 8 h 43℃ treatment and candidate genes were related to calcium signaling pathway, plant hormone signal transduction, heat shock factors, chaperones, ubiquitin mediated proteolysis, cell wall modification, ROS scavenging enzymes, detoxification and energy metabolism. The analysis of high temperature response at the physiological level and biochemical level were performed. The chlorophyll fluorescence parameters of leaf cells decreased, the content of osmotic regulators increased, and the activity of ROS scavenging enzymes decreased. The molecular regulatory network of S. pohuashanensis in response to high-temperature stress was preliminarily revealed in this study, which provides fundamental information improving introducing methods and discovering heat-tolerant genes involved in high-temperature stress in this species and provides a reference for other plants of the genus Sorbus.
ScienceNature.com

Toxoplasma LIPIN is essential in channeling host lipid fluxes through membrane biogenesis and lipid storage

Apicomplexa are obligate intracellular parasites responsible for major human diseases. Their intracellular survival relies on intense lipid synthesis, which fuels membrane biogenesis. Parasite lipids are generated as an essential combination of fatty acids scavenged from the host and de novo synthesized within the parasite apicoplast. The molecular and metabolic mechanisms allowing regulation and channeling of these fatty acid fluxes for intracellular parasite survival are currently unknown. Here, we identify an essential phosphatidic acid phosphatase in Toxoplasma gondii, TgLIPIN, as the central metabolic nexus responsible for controlled lipid synthesis sustaining parasite development. Lipidomics reveal that TgLIPIN controls the synthesis of diacylglycerol and levels of phosphatidic acid that regulates the fine balance of lipids between storage and membrane biogenesis. Using fluxomic approaches, we uncover the first parasite host-scavenged lipidome and show that TgLIPIN prevents parasite death by ‘lipotoxicity’ through effective channeling of host-scavenged fatty acids to storage triacylglycerols and membrane phospholipids.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Internalization and vacuolar targeting of the brassinosteroid hormone receptor BRI1 are regulated by ubiquitination

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/ncomms7151, published online 21 January 2015. This article contains an error in Supplementary Fig. 2b. The gel image in the lower panel labelled as ACT2 was duplicated from a previous gel image labelled as Ubq10 in Figure S5 of a prior publication1. The RT-PCR experiment in question has since been repeated to analyze ACTIN2 and BRI1m-CITRINE expression in the WT, bri1/BRI1-mCitrine, bri1/BRI1-mCitrine-Ub and bri1/BRI1-mCitrine-UbI44A genotypes described in the original article. 27 cycles of PCR amplification was performed using primers 5′-GCCCAGAAGTCTTGTTCCAG-3′ and 5′-TCATACTCGGCCTTGGAGAT-3′ for ACTIN2 and 5′-GACTTCTTCAAGTCCGCCATG-3′ and 5′-GTCCTCCTTGAAGTCGATGC-3′ for mCITRINE. cDNA was prepared as described in the original article, and PCR products were ran on 2% and 4% agarose gels for ACTIN2 and BRI1-mCitrine, respectively. The result of the new experiment appears below as Fig. 1.
Nature.com

Eliminating base-editor-induced genome-wide and transcriptome-wide off-target mutations

The fusion of CRISPR–Cas9 with cytidine deaminases leads to base editors (BEs) capable of programmable C-to-T editing, which has potential in clinical applications but suffers from off-target (OT) mutations. Here, we used a cleavable deoxycytidine deaminase inhibitor (dCDI) domain to construct a transformer BE (tBE) system that induces efficient editing with only background levels of genome-wide and transcriptome-wide OT mutations. After being produced, the tBE remains inactive at OT sites with the fusion of a cleavable dCDI, therefore eliminating unintended mutations. When binding at on-target sites, the tBE is transformed to cleave off the dCDI domain and catalyses targeted deamination for precise base editing. After delivery into mice through a dual-adeno-associated virus (AAV) system, the tBE system created a premature stop codon in Pcsk9 and significantly reduced serum PCSK9, resulting in a ~30–40% decrease in total cholesterol. The development of tBE establishes a highly specific base editing system and its in vivo efficacy has potential for therapeutic applications.
Nature.com

trans-Fatty acids promote p53-dependent apoptosis triggered by cisplatin-induced DNA interstrand crosslinks via the Nox-RIP1-ASK1-MAPK pathway

Trans-Fatty acids (TFAs) are food-derived fatty acids associated with various diseases including cardiovascular diseases. However, the underlying etiology is poorly understood. Here, we show a pro-apoptotic mechanism of TFAs such as elaidic acid (EA), in response to DNA interstrand crosslinks (ICLs) induced by cisplatin (CDDP). We previously reported that TFAs promote apoptosis induced by doxorubicin (Dox), a double strand break (DSB)-inducing agent, via a non-canonical apoptotic pathway independent of tumor suppressor p53 and apoptosis signal-regulating kinase (ASK1), a reactive oxygen species (ROS)-responsive kinase. However, here we found that in the case of CDDP-induced apoptosis, EA-mediated pro-apoptotic action was reversed by knockout of either p53 or ASK1, despite no increase in p53 apoptotic activity. Upon CDDP treatment, EA predominantly enhanced ROS generation, ASK1-p38/c-Jun N-terminal kinase (JNK) mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) pathway activation, and ultimately cell death, all of which were suppressed either by co-treatment of the NADPH oxidase (Nox) inhibitor Apocynin, or by knocking out its regulatory protein, receptor-interacting protein 1 (RIP1). These results demonstrate that in response to CDDP ICLs, TFAs promote p53-dependent apoptosis through the enhancement of the Nox-RIP1-ASK1-MAPK pathway activation, providing insight into the diverse pathogenetic mechanisms of TFAs according to the types of DNA damage.
Nature.com

In silico analysis suggests the RNAi-enhancing antibiotic enoxacin as a potential inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 infection

COVID-19 has currently become the biggest challenge in the world. There is still no specific medicine for COVID-19, which leaves a critical gap for the identification of new drug candidates for the disease. Recent studies have reported that the small-molecule enoxacin exerts an antiviral activity by enhancing the RNAi pathway. The aim of this study is to analyze if enoxacin can exert anti-SARS-CoV-2 effects. We exploit multiple computational tools and databases to examine (i) whether the RNAi mechanism, as the target pathway of enoxacin, could act on the SARS-CoV-2 genome, and (ii) microRNAs induced by enoxacin might directly silence viral components as well as the host cell proteins mediating the viral entry and replication. We find that the RNA genome of SARS-CoV-2 might be a suitable substrate for DICER activity. We also highlight several enoxacin-enhanced microRNAs which could target SARS-CoV-2 components, pro-inflammatory cytokines, host cell components facilitating viral replication, and transcription factors enriched in lung stem cells, thereby promoting their differentiation and lung regeneration. Finally, our analyses identify several enoxacin-targeted regulatory modules that were critically associated with exacerbation of the SARS-CoV-2 infection. Overall, our analysis suggests that enoxacin could be a promising candidate for COVID-19 treatment through enhancing the RNAi pathway.
Nature.com

A peptidoglycan storm caused by β-lactam antibiotic’s action on host microbiota drives Candida albicans infection

The commensal fungus Candida albicans often causes life-threatening infections in patients who are immunocompromised with high mortality. A prominent but poorly understood risk factor for the C. albicans commensal‒pathogen transition is the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics. Here, we report that β-lactam antibiotics cause bacteria to release significant quantities of peptidoglycan fragments that potently induce the invasive hyphal growth of C. albicans. We identify several active peptidoglycan subunits, including tracheal cytotoxin, a molecule produced by many Gram-negative bacteria, and fragments purified from the cell wall of Gram-positive Staphylococcus aureus. Feeding mice with β-lactam antibiotics causes a peptidoglycan storm that transforms the gut from a niche usually restraining C. albicans in the commensal state to promoting invasive growth, leading to systemic dissemination. Our findings reveal a mechanism underlying a significant risk factor for C. albicans infection, which could inform clinicians regarding future antibiotic selection to minimize this deadly disease incidence.