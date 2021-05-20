newsbreak-logo
Basal ganglia and cerebellum contributions to vocal emotion processing as revealed by high-resolution fMRI

By Leonardo Ceravolo, Sascha Frühholz, Jordan Pierce, Didier Grandjean, Julie Péron
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleUntil recently, brain networks underlying emotional voice prosody decoding and processing were focused on modulations in primary and secondary auditory, ventral frontal and prefrontal cortices, and the amygdala. Growing interest for a specific role of the basal ganglia and cerebellum was recently brought into the spotlight. In the present study, we aimed at characterizing the role of such subcortical brain regions in vocal emotion processing, at the level of both brain activation and functional and effective connectivity, using high resolution functional magnetic resonance imaging. Variance explained by low-level acoustic parameters (fundamental frequency, voice energy) was also modelled. Wholebrain data revealed expected contributions of the temporal and frontal cortices, basal ganglia and cerebellum to vocal emotion processing, while functional connectivity analyses highlighted correlations between basal ganglia and cerebellum, especially for angry voices. Seed-to-seed and seed-to-voxel effective connectivity revealed direct connections within the basal ganglia—especially between the putamen and external globus pallidus—and between the subthalamic nucleus and the cerebellum. Our results speak in favour of crucial contributions of the basal ganglia, especially the putamen, external globus pallidus and subthalamic nucleus, and several cerebellar lobules and nuclei for an efficient decoding of and response to vocal emotions.

www.nature.com
Women's HealthNature.com

Phenotypical predictors of pregnancy-related restless legs syndrome and their association with basal ganglia and the limbic circuits

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) in pregnancy is a common disorder with a multifactorial etiology. A neurological and obstetrical cohort of 308 postpartum women was screened for RLS within 1 to 6 days of childbirth and 12 weeks postpartum. Of the 308 young mothers, 57 (prevalence rate 19%) were identified as having been affected by RLS symptoms in the recently completed pregnancy. Structural and functional MRI was obtained from 25 of these 57 participants. A multivariate two-window algorithm was employed to systematically chart the relationship between brain structures and phenotypical predictors of RLS. A decreased volume of the parietal, orbitofrontal and frontal areas shortly after delivery was found to be linked to persistent RLS symptoms up to 12 weeks postpartum, the symptoms' severity and intensity in the most recent pregnancy, and a history of RLS in previous pregnancies. The same negative relationship was observed between brain volume and not being married, not receiving any iron supplement and higher numbers of stressful life events. High cortisol levels, being married and receiving iron supplements, on the other hand, were found to be associated with increased volumes in the bilateral striatum. Investigating RLS symptoms in pregnancy within a brain-phenotype framework may help shed light on the heterogeneity of the condition.
Nature.com

Pairing a high-resolution statistical potential with a nucleobase-centric sampling algorithm for improving RNA model refinement

Refining modelled structures to approach experimental accuracy is one of the most challenging problems in molecular biology. Despite many years’ efforts, the progress in protein or RNA structure refinement has been slow because the global minimum given by the energy scores is not at the experimentally determined “native” structure. Here, we propose a fully knowledge-based energy function that captures the full orientation dependence of base–base, base–oxygen and oxygen–oxygen interactions with the RNA backbone modelled by rotameric states and internal energies. A total of 4000 quantum-mechanical calculations were performed to reweight base–base statistical potentials for minimizing possible effects of indirect interactions. The resulting BRiQ knowledge-based potential, equipped with a nucleobase-centric sampling algorithm, provides a robust improvement in refining near-native RNA models generated by a wide variety of modelling techniques.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Association of plasma level of high-mobility group box-1 with necroptosis and sepsis outcomes

The role of high-mobility group box-1 (HMGB1) in outcome prediction in sepsis is controversial. Furthermore, its association with necroptosis, a programmed cell necrosis mechanism, is still unclear. The purpose of this study is to identify the association between the plasma levels of HMGB1 and the severity and clinical outcomes of sepsis, and to examine the correlation between HMGB1 and key executors of necroptosis including receptor-interacting kinase 3 (RIPK3) and mixed lineage kinase domain-like- (MLKL) proteins. Plasma HMGB1, RIPK3, and MLKL levels were measured with the enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay from the derivation cohort of 188 prospectively enrolled, critically-ill patients between April 2014 and December 2016, and from the validation cohort of 77 patients with sepsis between January 2017 and January 2019. In the derivation cohort, the plasma HMGB1 levels of the control (n = 46, 24.5%), sepsis (n = 58, 30.9%), and septic shock (n = 84, 44.7%) groups were significantly increased (P < 0.001). A difference in mortality between high (≥ 5.9 ng/mL) and low (< 5.9 ng/mL) HMGB1 levels was observed up to 90 days (Log-rank test, P = 0.009). There were positive linear correlations of plasma HMGB1 with RIPK3 (R2 = 0.61, P < 0.001) and MLKL (R2 = 0.7890, P < 0.001). The difference in mortality and correlation of HMGB1 levels with RIPK3 and MLKL were confirmed in the validation cohort. Plasma levels of HMGB1 were associated with the severity and mortality attributed to sepsis. They were correlated with RIPK3 and MLKL, thus suggesting an association of HMGB1 with necroptosis.
Nature.com

Identification and characterization of a SARS-CoV-2 specific CD8 T cell response with immunodominant features

The COVID-19 pandemic caused by SARS-CoV-2 is a continuous challenge worldwide, and there is an urgent need to map the landscape of immunogenic and immunodominant epitopes recognized by CD8+ T cells. Here, we analyze samples from 31 patients with COVID-19 for CD8+ T cell recognition of 500 peptide-HLA class I complexes, restricted by 10 common HLA alleles. We identify 18 CD8+ T cell recognized SARS-CoV-2 epitopes, including an epitope with immunodominant features derived from ORF1ab and restricted by HLA-A*01:01. In-depth characterization of SARS-CoV-2-specific CD8+ T cell responses of patients with acute critical and severe disease reveals high expression of NKG2A, lack of cytokine production and a gene expression profile inhibiting T cell re-activation and migration while sustaining survival. SARS-CoV-2-specific CD8+ T cell responses are detectable up to 5 months after recovery from critical and severe disease, and these responses convert from dysfunctional effector to functional memory CD8+ T cells during convalescence.
ScienceNature.com

Enhanced differentiation of functional human T cells in NSGW41 mice with tissue-specific expression of human interleukin-7

Humanized mouse models have become increasingly valuable tools to study human hematopoiesis and infectious diseases. However, human T-cell differentiation remains inefficient. We generated mice expressing human interleukin-7 (IL-7), a critical growth and survival factor for T cells, under the control of murine IL-7 regulatory elements. After transfer of human cord blood-derived hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells, transgenic mice on the NSGW41 background, termed NSGW41hIL7, showed elevated and prolonged human cellularity in the thymus while maintaining physiological ratios of thymocyte subsets. As a consequence, numbers of functional human T cells in the periphery were increased without evidence for pathological lymphoproliferation or aberrant expansion of effector or memory-like T cells. We conclude that the novel NSGW41hIL7 strain represents an optimized mouse model for humanization to better understand human T-cell differentiation in vivo and to generate a human immune system with a better approximation of human lymphocyte ratios.
Nature.com

Impact of selenium addition to the cadmium-zinc-telluride matrix for producing high energy resolution X-and gamma-ray detectors

Both material quality and detector performance have been steadily improving over the past few years for the leading room temperature radiation detector material cadmium-zinc-telluride (CdZnTe). However, although tremendous progress being made, CdZnTe still suffers from high concentrations of performance-limiting defects, such as Te inclusions, networks of sub-grain boundaries and compositional inhomogeneity due to the higher segregation coefficient of Zn. Adding as low as 2% (atomic) Se into CdZnTe matrix was found to successfully mitigate many performance-limiting defects and provide improved compositional homogeneity. Here we report record-high performance of Virtual Frisch Grid (VFG) detector fabricated from as-grown Cd0.9Zn0.1Te0.98Se0.02 ingot grown by the Traveling Heater Method (THM). Benefiting from superior material quality, we achieved superb energy resolution of 0.77% at 662 keV (as-measured without charge-loss correction algorithms) registered at room temperature. The absence of residual thermal stress in the detector was revealed from white beam X-ray topographic images, which was also confirmed by Infra-Red (IR) transmission imaging under cross polarizers. Furthermore, neither sub-grain boundaries nor their networks were observed from the X-ray topographic image. However, large concentrations of extrinsic impurities were revealed in as-grown materials, suggesting a high likelihood for further reduction in the energy resolution after improved purification of the starting material.
Nature.com

YWHAE-NUTM2 oncoprotein regulates proliferation and cyclin D1 via RAF/MAPK and Hippo pathways

Endometrial stromal sarcoma (ESS) is the second most common subtype of uterine mesenchymal cancer, after leiomyosarcoma, and oncogenic fusion proteins are found in many ESS. Our previous studies demonstrated transforming properties and diagnostic relevance of the fusion oncoprotein YWHAE–NUTM2 in high-grade endometrial stromal sarcoma (HG-ESS) and showed that cyclin D1 is a diagnostic biomarker in these HG-ESS. However, YWHAE–NUTM2 mechanisms of oncogenesis and roles in cyclin D1 expression have not been characterized. In the current studies, we show YWHAE-NUTM2 complexes with both BRAF/RAF1 and YAP/TAZ in HG-ESS. These interactions are functionally relevant because YWHAE-NUTM2 knockdown in HG-ESS and other models inhibits RAF/MEK/MAPK phosphorylation, cyclin D1 expression, and cell proliferation. Further, cyclin D1 knockdown in HG-ESS dephosphorylates RB1 and inhibits proliferation. In keeping with these findings, we show that MEK and CDK4/6 inhibitors have anti-proliferative effects in HG-ESS, and combinations of these inhibitors have synergistic activity. These findings establish that YWHAE-NUTM2 regulates cyclin D1 expression and cell proliferation by dysregulating RAF/MEK/MAPK and Hippo/YAP-TAZ signaling pathways. Recent studies demonstrate Hippo/YAP-TAZ pathway aberrations in many sarcomas, but this is among the first studies to demonstrate a well-defined oncogenic mechanism as the cause of Hippo pathway dysregulation.
Nature.com

An atlas of alternative polyadenylation quantitative trait loci contributing to complex trait and disease heritability

Genome-wide association studies have identified thousands of noncoding variants associated with human traits and diseases. However, the functional interpretation of these variants is a major challenge. Here, we constructed a multi-tissue atlas of human 3′UTR alternative polyadenylation (APA) quantitative trait loci (3′aQTLs), containing approximately 0.4 million common genetic variants associated with the APA of target genes, identified in 46 tissues isolated from 467 individuals (Genotype-Tissue Expression Project). Mechanistically, 3′aQTLs can alter poly(A) motifs, RNA secondary structure and RNA-binding protein–binding sites, leading to thousands of APA changes. Our CRISPR-based experiments indicate that such 3′aQTLs can alter APA regulation. Furthermore, we demonstrate that mapping 3′aQTLs can identify APA regulators, such as La-related protein 4. Finally, 3′aQTLs are colocalized with approximately 16.1% of trait-associated variants and are largely distinct from other QTLs, such as expression QTLs. Together, our findings show that 3′aQTLs contribute substantially to the molecular mechanisms underlying human complex traits and diseases.
ScienceNature.com

Identification of a peptide motif that potently inhibits two functionally distinct subunits of Shiga toxin

Shiga toxin (Stx) is a major virulence factor of enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli, which causes fatal systemic complications. Here, we identified a tetravalent peptide that inhibited Stx by targeting its receptor-binding, B-subunit pentamer through a multivalent interaction. A monomeric peptide with the same motif, however, did not bind to the B-subunit pentamer. Instead, the monomer inhibited cytotoxicity with remarkable potency by binding to the catalytic A-subunit. An X-ray crystal structure analysis to 1.6 Å resolution revealed that the monomeric peptide fully occupied the catalytic cavity, interacting with Glu167 and Arg170, both of which are essential for catalytic activity. Thus, the peptide motif demonstrated potent inhibition of two functionally distinct subunits of Stx.
Nature.com

TERTp mutations and p53 expression in head and neck cutaneous basal cell carcinomas with different aggressive features

Cutaneous basal cell carcinoma (cBCC) is an economic burden to health services, due to its great morbidity and increasing incidence in old people. Infiltrative cBCCs and cBCCs with micronodular pattern are considered as more aggressive. The role of p53 expression and TERTp mutation on cBCC behavior remains to be clarified. We aimed to assess TERTp mutations and p53 expression in relation to the cBCC histological subtype in a cohort of patients referred to an ENT Department of a tertiary Hospital of Northern Portugal. We performed a retrospective clinicopathological and histological review of the head and neck cBCCs followed-up at the otorhinolaryngology department of Trás-os-Montes e Alto Douro hospital (January 2007–June 2018). We assessed TERTp mutations in 142 cBCCs and p53 protein expression, through immunohistochemistry, in 157 cBCCs. We detected TERTp mutations in 43.7% of cBCCs and p53 overexpression in 60.5% of cBCCs. We spotted association of p53 overexpression and TERTp mutation with necrosis. In the infitrative-growth pattern cBCCs, there was no significant association with the clinical and histological features evaluated, except for necrosis. In the indolent-growth cBCCs, we identified a significant association of TERTp mutation status with female sex, necrosis, multiple cBCCs, and p53 positive expression. Our results suggest that TERTp mutation may be useful to identify more aggressive features in the indolent-growth pattern cBCCs (nodular and superficial subtypes). Further studies with larger cohorts are warranted to clarify the relevance of TERTp mutation in cBCCs.
ScienceNature.com

Allele-specific DNA methylation maps in monozygotic twins discordant for psychiatric disorders reveal that disease-associated switching at the EIPR1 regulatory loci modulates neural function

The non-Mendelian features of phenotypic variations within monozygotic twins are likely complicated by environmental modifiers of genetic effects that have yet to be elucidated. Here, we performed methylome and genome analyses of blood DNA from psychiatric disorder-discordant monozygotic twins to study how allele-specific methylation (ASM) mediates phenotypic variations. We identified that thousands of genetic variants with ASM imbalances exhibit phenotypic variation-associated switching at regulatory loci. These ASMs have plausible causal associations with psychiatric disorders through effects on interactions between transcription factors, DNA methylations, and other epigenomic markers and then contribute to dysregulated gene expression, which eventually increases disease susceptibility. Moreover, we also experimentally validated the model that the rs4854158 alternative C allele at an ASM switching regulatory locus of EIPR1 encoding endosome-associated recycling protein-interacting protein 1, is associated with demethylation and higher RNA expression and shows lower TF binding affinities in unaffected controls. An epigenetic ASM switching induces C allele hypermethylation and then recruits repressive Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2), reinforces trimethylation of lysine 27 on histone 3 and inhibits its transcriptional activity, thus leading to downregulation of EIPR1 in schizophrenia. Moreover, disruption of rs4854158 induces gain of EIPR1 function and promotes neural development and vesicle trafficking. Our study provides a powerful framework for identifying regulatory risk variants and contributes to our understanding of the interplay between genetic and epigenetic variants in mediating psychiatric disorder susceptibility.
CancerNature.com

Mutant SETBP1 enhances NRAS-driven MAPK pathway activation to promote aggressive leukemia

Mutations in SET-binding protein 1 (SETBP1) are associated with poor outcomes in myeloid leukemias. In the Ras-driven leukemia, juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia, SETBP1 mutations are enriched in relapsed disease. While some mechanisms for SETBP1-driven oncogenesis have been established, it remains unclear how SETBP1 specifically modulates the biology of Ras-driven leukemias. In this study, we found that when co-expressed with Ras pathway mutations, SETBP1 promoted oncogenic transformation of murine bone marrow in vitro and aggressive myeloid leukemia in vivo. We demonstrate that SETBP1 enhances the NRAS gene expression signature, driving upregulation of mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling and downregulation of differentiation pathways. SETBP1 also enhances NRAS-driven phosphorylation of MAPK proteins. Cells expressing NRAS and SETBP1 are sensitive to inhibitors of the MAPK pathway, and treatment with the MEK inhibitor trametinib conferred a survival benefit in a mouse model of NRAS/SETBP1-mutant disease. Our data demonstrate that despite driving enhanced MAPK signaling, SETBP1-mutant cells remain susceptible to trametinib in vitro and in vivo, providing encouraging preclinical data for the use of trametinib in SETBP1-mutant disease.
ScienceNature.com

Ganglion cell complex thickness changes in patients with different states of bipolar disorder

Neuroimaging studies in patients with bipolar disorder have suggested that a neuropathological process may be effective in this disease. Neurodegenerative changes in the retina can be followed by optical coherence tomography, a non-invasive imaging method that allows in vivo visualization of the retinal layers. The aim of this study was to investigate the possible differences in optical coherence tomography parameters during euthymic, manic, and depressive episodes in patients diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Simple sugar could play a key role in the development of progressive MS

Multiple sclerosis, or MS for short, manifests itself slightly differently in each person - which is why some call it "the disease of a thousand faces." Arguably the worst manifestation of MS is its chronic progressive form. Unlike the more common relapsing-remitting variant (RRMS), in which sufferers are often symptom-free for months or even years, patients with the primary progressive form of the disease (PPMS) see their condition steadily deteriorate with no remissions.
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome Drug Market Technological Advancement, Business Development And Top-Vendor Landscape To 2031

Global Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome Drug Market 2021 is a complete research study which portrays the present Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome Drug industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome Drug market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome Drug development status is presented in this report. The key Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome Drug market trends which have led to the development of Basal Cell Nevus Syndrome Drug will drive useful market insights.
ScienceNature.com

A morphological analysis of activity-dependent myelination and myelin injury in transitional oligodendrocytes

Neuronal activity is established as a driver of oligodendrocyte (OL) differentiation and myelination. The concept of activity-dependent myelin plasticity, and its role in cognition and disease, is gaining support. Methods capable of resolving changes in the morphology of individual myelinating OL would advance our understanding of myelin plasticity and injury, thus we adapted a labelling approach involving Semliki Forest Virus (SFV) vectors to resolve and quantify the 3-D structure of OL processes and internodes in cerebellar slice cultures. We first demonstrate the utility of the approach by studying changes in OL morphology after complement-mediated injury. SFV vectors injected into cerebellar white matter labelled transitional OL (TOL), whose characteristic mixture of myelinating and non-myelinating processes exhibited significant degeneration after complement injury. The method was also capable of resolving finer changes in morphology related to neuronal activity. Prolonged suppression of neuronal activity, which reduced myelination, selectively decreased the length of putative internodes, and the proportion of process branches that supported them, while leaving other features of process morphology unaltered. Overall this work provides novel information on the morphology of TOL, and their response to conditions that alter circuit function or induce demyelination.
InfoQ.com

Researchers Publish Biologically Plausible AI Training Method

A team of researchers at Oxford University developed an algorithm called zero-divergence inference learning (Z-IL), an alternative to the backpropagation (BP) algorithm for training neural network AI models. Z-IL has been shown to exactly reproduce the results of BP on any neural network, but unlike BP does not violate known principles of brain function.
Nature.com

Re-assessing the catecholamine hypothesis of depression: the case of melancholic depression

