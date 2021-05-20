newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Consumer health: Smoking and rheumatoid arthritis – what's the connection?

arcamax.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMay is Arthritis Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about the connection between smoking and rheumatoid arthritis. Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder that can affect more than just your joints. In some people, the condition can damage a wide variety of body systems, including the skin, eyes, lungs, heart and blood vessels.

www.arcamax.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quitting Smoking#Drugs#Diabetes#Chronic Fatigue#Cardiovascular Health#Cardiovascular Risk#Llc#Arthritis Awareness Month#Joint Stiffness#Smokers#Increased Risk#Inactivity#Lungs#Health News#Remission#Body Systems#Blood Vessels#Appetite#Fever#Advances
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPine And Lakes News

Health Fusion: Ways to reduce your risk of heart disease and news about next-gen, cholesterol-lowering drugs

Heart disease takes the lives of more people than any other disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports on their website that this is true for men, women and most racial groups. Dr. Stephen Kopecky, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist and expert in heart disease prevention, says everyone can take steps to lower their risk of heart disease, no matter their genetic background or health history.
Marietta Daily Journal

Consumer health: Stroke awareness

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about stroke. Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. and a major cause of serious disability for adults. More than 795,000 people in the U.S. have a stroke each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Stroke risk increases with age, especially after 55, but strokes can occur at any age.
Brainerd Dispatch

Health Fusion: The diet - depression connection

While researching risk factors for depression, I came across a study from Rush University Medical Center that I found very interesting, even though it's a few years old. Researchers there found that eating a diet that emphasizes vegetables, fruits and whole grains may help to reduce your risk of depression.
Diseases & TreatmentsWashington Post

The Big Number: 19 percent of adults with high blood pressure take drugs that worsen the condition

Among adults with high blood pressure, 19 percent of them are taking one or more medications that may be elevating their blood pressure, according to research presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology. Prescription and over-the-counter drugs known to have this unintended side effect include antidepressants, pain relievers (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories such as ibuprofen and naproxen), some oral contraceptives, decongestants, antipsychotics and oral steroids taken to treat such conditions as gout, lupus or rheumatoid arthritis. About 108 million U.S. adults have high blood pressure (hypertension), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means they have a blood pressure reading at or above 130/80 mm Hg, putting them at increased risk for heart attack or stroke. Just 24 percent have their hypertension under control, the CDC says. Lifestyle changes such as eating a heart-healthy diet, getting regular physical activity, achieving and maintaining a healthy weight and limiting alcohol consumption are usually the first things suggested to get blood pressure under control. If lifestyle changes are not enough, doctors generally prescribe medication, called antihypertensives, and may add more medication if the appropriate blood pressure goal is not reached. But the authors of the research said that this may lead to people taking more antihypertensive medication than would be needed if their other medications were adjusted. They said they hope these new findings will make patients and doctors more aware of the possible effect on blood pressure that other medications can have. They estimated that if half of U.S. adults with hypertension discontinued one blood pressure-raising medication, up to 2.2 million patients might achieve their blood pressure goals. Their research was based on analysis of nearly a decade of data on 27,599 adults.
Healththeleafonline.com

Some Surprising Health Benefits of Smoking Weeds

Https://pixabay.com/photos/hemp-plant-cannabis-nature-5375748/. If you think that weeds are really bad for you and can ruin your life by turning you into a red-eyed unemployed psychopath, then just hold on and think again. Scientists have suddenly found that smoking weeds are not that bad for our health, they have some health benefits that you will be surprised to know.
HealthGreatist

Your Psoriatic Arthritis Kit: Don’t Go Without These 12 Essentials

When you’re taking on the world (or just catching up on your Netflix queue) and you have psoriatic arthritis, there are a few essentials you might want to have on you at all times. From meds and methods to alleviate pain to helpful gadgets to prioritizing self-care, prepping ahead can...
Henry County Daily Herald

8 ways to reach a healthy blood pressure

(Family Features) To take care of your heart, it's important to know and track your blood pressure. Millions of Americans have high blood pressure, also called hypertension, but many don't realize it or aren't keeping it at a healthy level. For most adults, healthy blood pressure is 120/80 millimeters of...
Marietta Daily Journal

Consumer health: Bladder cancer awareness

May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month, which makes this a good time to learn more about bladder cancer. Bladder cancer is one of the most common cancers. Nearly 84,000 new cases will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021, according to the American Cancer Society. Bladder cancer occurs in men more frequently than in women, and the risk increases with age, especially after 55. But bladder cancer can occur at any age.
Mental Healthpsychreg.org

New Study Shows Increase in Depression and Anxiety Among Rheumatoid Arthritis Sufferers: Could Rosehip Help Relieve the Pain?

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week (10th–16th May 2021), an event committed to raising awareness of mental health issues and mobilising support efforts. During a year that has put considerable strain across the well-being of the nation, sufferers of auto-immune joint health conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), have undoubtedly experienced increased lifestyle changes taking a toll on their mental health.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Williamson Source

Our Top Arthritis Care Tips Help to Reduce Pain and Improve Quality of Life

Did you know that arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the United States? According to the American Arthritis Foundation, more than 54 million Americans have arthritis. In addition, it is one of the most common diseases in the U.S. There are many different forms of the disease, affecting the joints and surrounding tissue. Although there is no cure for arthritis, there are many ways to manage the disease and help ease chronic pain.
Diseases & TreatmentsDaily Evergreen

Newly discovered protein helps rheumatoid arthritis symptom

WSU researchers discovered a protein that will help treat chronic inflammation resulting from rheumatoid arthritis. They found a protein called GBP5 in tissue cells from diseased joints affected by rheumatoid arthritis, said Salah Ahmed, professor in the WSU College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. The cells collected from the arthritic...
SciencePosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Which drug are most toxic to the liver?

In a new study from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army General Hospital, researchers found how common hospitalized patients develop liver injury from taking different medications. The team analyzed the records of 156,570 hospitalized patients, and they found 499 cases of drug-induced liver injury, for an incidence of 0.32%. Anti-infective drugs,...
Weight Losslegalreader.com

Prescription Heart Medication is Effective in Treating Obesity

Researchers discover digoxin is effective for treating weight-related health issues. A research team led by Nabil Djouder, Head of the Growth Factors, Nutrients and Cancer Group at the Spanish National Cancer Research Centre (CNIO) in Madrid, examined the fact that heart disease tends to be a symptom of being overweight in order to battle obesity by preventing inflammation. It has long been understood that obesity is an inflammatory disease, in general, and testing results involving a prescription heart medication proved to be promising. The team published their findings in Nature Metabolism.
Diseases & Treatmentsdrugstorenews.com

Dr. Scholl’s Arthritis Pain Reliever offers Rx-strength diclofenac

The product is designed to offer a fast-absorbing, nongreasy medicated gel that delivers targeted arthritis pain relief for the foot, ankle and knee. Dr. Scholl’s is getting in on one of the hottest ingredients in pain relief. The brand’s new Arthritis Pain Reliever is designed to help meet the pain-relief needs of those with arthritis, using prescription-strength diclofenac gel.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Arthritis, According to Science

Everyone experiences discomfort or pain in their hands on occasion. For some, however, the pain is due to an underlying health condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there are 54.4 million adults in the United States who suffer from arthritis, and an additional 300,000 children suffer from some type of arthritis. What exactly is arthritis, who is most likely to get it, and what is the #1 cause? Here is everything you need to know about the inflammatory condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Symptoms You Have That Might Actually Be Damage from COVID.
CancerPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Supplement May Prevent Osteoarthritis, Fight Heart Disease, and Reduce Your Cancer Risk

Love a fresh and juicy pineapple during the warm weather months? Not only is it a delicious treat, but it also contains an incredible series of enzymes called bromelain that have a wide variety of purported health benefits, affecting everything from your joints to your heart. While bromelain is present in pineapple, it’s most effective in supplement form, so here’s what you need to know.