Cancer

High-throughput single-cell chromatin accessibility CRISPR screens enable unbiased identification of regulatory networks in cancer

By Sarah E. Pierce, Jeffrey M. Granja, William J. Greenleaf
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleChromatin accessibility profiling can identify putative regulatory regions genome wide; however, pooled single-cell methods for assessing the effects of regulatory perturbations on accessibility are limited. Here, we report a modified droplet-based single-cell ATAC-seq protocol for perturbing and evaluating dynamic single-cell epigenetic states. This method (Spear-ATAC) enables simultaneous read-out of chromatin accessibility profiles and integrated sgRNA spacer sequences from thousands of individual cells at once. Spear-ATAC profiling of 104,592 cells representing 414 sgRNA knock-down populations reveals the temporal dynamics of epigenetic responses to regulatory perturbations in cancer cells and the associations between transcription factor binding profiles.

www.nature.com
#Crispr#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Cancer Cells#Gene Sequencing#Genome Sequencing#Dna Sequencing#Human Dna#Spear Atac#Crispr Cas9 Technologies#Rna#Atac Seq8#Supplementary Fig#Nextera#The 10x Controller#Pcr#Scatac Seq#Protillion Biosciences#H Y Greenleaf#Klf
ScienceNature.com

Allele-specific DNA methylation maps in monozygotic twins discordant for psychiatric disorders reveal that disease-associated switching at the EIPR1 regulatory loci modulates neural function

The non-Mendelian features of phenotypic variations within monozygotic twins are likely complicated by environmental modifiers of genetic effects that have yet to be elucidated. Here, we performed methylome and genome analyses of blood DNA from psychiatric disorder-discordant monozygotic twins to study how allele-specific methylation (ASM) mediates phenotypic variations. We identified that thousands of genetic variants with ASM imbalances exhibit phenotypic variation-associated switching at regulatory loci. These ASMs have plausible causal associations with psychiatric disorders through effects on interactions between transcription factors, DNA methylations, and other epigenomic markers and then contribute to dysregulated gene expression, which eventually increases disease susceptibility. Moreover, we also experimentally validated the model that the rs4854158 alternative C allele at an ASM switching regulatory locus of EIPR1 encoding endosome-associated recycling protein-interacting protein 1, is associated with demethylation and higher RNA expression and shows lower TF binding affinities in unaffected controls. An epigenetic ASM switching induces C allele hypermethylation and then recruits repressive Polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2), reinforces trimethylation of lysine 27 on histone 3 and inhibits its transcriptional activity, thus leading to downregulation of EIPR1 in schizophrenia. Moreover, disruption of rs4854158 induces gain of EIPR1 function and promotes neural development and vesicle trafficking. Our study provides a powerful framework for identifying regulatory risk variants and contributes to our understanding of the interplay between genetic and epigenetic variants in mediating psychiatric disorder susceptibility.
ScienceNewswise

Study: Researchers use eel-like protein to control brain

Newswise — Researchers looking to help people suffering from addiction, depression, and pain are studying how certain brain neurons operate to see if they can be controlled. In a paper published May 11 in Neuron, researchers at the University of Washington School of Medicine and Washington University in St. Louis, along with several other universities, successfully used a protein called parapinopsin to turn off brain circuits. This protein is found in lamprey – an ancient lineage of jawless fish similar to eel. Researchers said the ability to inhibit neurons could eventually lead to turning off mood disorders and unwanted behaviors like depression and addiction.
ScienceNature.com

Robust single-cell discovery of RNA targets of RNA-binding proteins and ribosomes

RNA-binding proteins (RBPs) are critical regulators of gene expression and RNA processing that are required for gene function. Yet the dynamics of RBP regulation in single cells is unknown. To address this gap in understanding, we developed STAMP (Surveying Targets by APOBEC-Mediated Profiling), which efficiently detects RBP–RNA interactions. STAMP does not rely on ultraviolet cross-linking or immunoprecipitation and, when coupled with single-cell capture, can identify RBP-specific and cell-type–specific RNA–protein interactions for multiple RBPs and cell types in single, pooled experiments. Pairing STAMP with long-read sequencing yields RBP target sites in an isoform-specific manner. Finally, Ribo-STAMP leverages small ribosomal subunits to measure transcriptome-wide ribosome association in single cells. STAMP enables the study of RBP–RNA interactomes and translational landscapes with unprecedented cellular resolution.
HealthNature.com

Differential acute impact of therapeutically effective and overdose concentrations of lithium on human neuronal single cell and network function

Lithium salts are used as mood-balancing medication prescribed to patients suffering from neuropsychiatric disorders, such as bipolar disorder and major depressive disorder. Lithium salts cross the blood-brain barrier and reach the brain parenchyma within few hours after oral application, however, how lithium influences directly human neuronal function is unknown. We applied patch–clamp and microelectrode array technology on human induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cortical neurons acutely exposed to therapeutic (<1 mM) and overdose concentrations (>1 mM) of lithium chloride (LiCl) to assess how therapeutically effective and overdose concentrations of LiCl directly influence human neuronal electrophysiological function at the synapse, single-cell, and neuronal network level. We describe that human iPSC-cortical neurons exposed to lithium showed an increased neuronal activity under all tested concentrations. Furthermore, we reveal a lithium-induced, concentration-dependent, transition of regular synchronous neuronal network activity using therapeutically effective concentration (<1 mM LiCl) to epileptiform-like neuronal discharges using overdose concentration (>1 mM LiCl). The overdose concentration lithium-induced epileptiform-like activity was similar to the epileptiform-like activity caused by the GABAA-receptor antagonist. Patch–clamp recordings reveal that lithium reduces action potential threshold at all concentrations, however, only overdose concentration causes increased frequency of spontaneous AMPA-receptor mediated transmission. By applying the AMPA-receptor antagonist and anti-epileptic drug Perampanel, we demonstrate that Perampanel suppresses lithium-induced epileptiform-like activity in human cortical neurons. We provide insights in how therapeutically effective and overdose concentration of lithium directly influences human neuronal function at synapse, a single neuron, and neuronal network levels. Furthermore, we provide evidence that Perampanel suppresses pathological neuronal discharges caused by overdose concentrations of lithium in human neurons.
ScienceNature.com

Extended-representation bisulfite sequencing of gene regulatory elements in multiplexed samples and single cells

The biological roles of DNA methylation have been elucidated by profiling methods based on whole-genome or reduced-representation bisulfite sequencing, but these approaches do not efficiently survey the vast numbers of non-coding regulatory elements in mammalian genomes. Here we present an extended-representation bisulfite sequencing (XRBS) method for targeted profiling of DNA methylation. Our design strikes a balance between expanding coverage of regulatory elements and reproducibly enriching informative CpG dinucleotides in promoters, enhancers and CTCF binding sites. Barcoded DNA fragments are pooled before bisulfite conversion, allowing multiplex processing and technical consistency in low-input samples. Application of XRBS to single leukemia cells enabled us to evaluate genetic copy number variations and methylation variability across individual cells. Our analysis highlights heterochromatic H3K9me3 regions as having the highest cell-to-cell variability in their methylation, likely reflecting inherent epigenetic instability of these late-replicating regions, compounded by differences in cell cycle stages among sampled cells.
ScienceNature.com

Hierarchical progressive learning of cell identities in single-cell data

Supervised methods are increasingly used to identify cell populations in single-cell data. Yet, current methods are limited in their ability to learn from multiple datasets simultaneously, are hampered by the annotation of datasets at different resolutions, and do not preserve annotations when retrained on new datasets. The latter point is especially important as researchers cannot rely on downstream analysis performed using earlier versions of the dataset. Here, we present scHPL, a hierarchical progressive learning method which allows continuous learning from single-cell data by leveraging the different resolutions of annotations across multiple datasets to learn and continuously update a classification tree. We evaluate the classification and tree learning performance using simulated as well as real datasets and show that scHPL can successfully learn known cellular hierarchies from multiple datasets while preserving the original annotations. scHPL is available at https://github.com/lcmmichielsen/scHPL.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

High-throughput system can regulate gene expression for treating sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital scientists have developed an integrated, high-throughput system to better understand and possibly manipulate gene expression for treatment of disorders such as sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. The research appears today in the journal Nature Genetics. Researchers used the system to identify dozens of DNA...
ScienceNature.com

Identification of a peptide motif that potently inhibits two functionally distinct subunits of Shiga toxin

Shiga toxin (Stx) is a major virulence factor of enterohemorrhagic Escherichia coli, which causes fatal systemic complications. Here, we identified a tetravalent peptide that inhibited Stx by targeting its receptor-binding, B-subunit pentamer through a multivalent interaction. A monomeric peptide with the same motif, however, did not bind to the B-subunit pentamer. Instead, the monomer inhibited cytotoxicity with remarkable potency by binding to the catalytic A-subunit. An X-ray crystal structure analysis to 1.6 Å resolution revealed that the monomeric peptide fully occupied the catalytic cavity, interacting with Glu167 and Arg170, both of which are essential for catalytic activity. Thus, the peptide motif demonstrated potent inhibition of two functionally distinct subunits of Stx.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds that regulatory protein prevents signaling that triggers cell death

A protein implicated in neurodegenerative diseases including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) prevents the activation of an innate immune response that leads to cell death, Vanderbilt researchers have discovered. The protein, called TDP-43, regulates the accumulation of double-stranded RNA—genetic material found in both pathogens and in our own cells. The findings,...
ScienceBirmingham Star

SARS-CoV-2 DNA integration into host genomes

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): A study finds that deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) from the SARS-CoV-2 virus can integrate into host genomes, potentially explaining why some people continue to test positive for COVID-19 via PCR tests without any detectable infectious virus. Although re-infection with SARS-CoV-2 is rare, some people test...
SciencePhys.org

Worldwide network develops SARS-CoV-2 protocols for research laboratories

When the SARS-CoV-2 virus mutates, this initially only means that there is a change in its genetic blueprint. The mutation may lead, for example, to an amino acid being exchanged at a particular site in a viral protein. In order to quickly assess the effect of this change, a three-dimensional image of the viral protein is extremely helpful. This is because it shows whether the switch in amino acid has consequences for the function of the protein—or for the interaction with a potential drug or antibody.
ScienceNature.com

A versatile polypharmacology platform promotes cytoprotection and viability of human pluripotent and differentiated cells

Human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) are capable of extensive self-renewal yet remain highly sensitive to environmental perturbations in vitro, posing challenges to their therapeutic use. There is an urgent need to advance strategies that ensure safe and robust long-term growth and functional differentiation of these cells. Here, we deployed high-throughput screening strategies to identify a small-molecule cocktail that improves viability of hPSCs and their differentiated progeny. The combination of chroman 1, emricasan, polyamines, and trans-ISRIB (CEPT) enhanced cell survival of genetically stable hPSCs by simultaneously blocking several stress mechanisms that otherwise compromise cell structure and function. CEPT provided strong improvements for several key applications in stem-cell research, including routine cell passaging, cryopreservation of pluripotent and differentiated cells, embryoid body (EB) and organoid formation, single-cell cloning, and genome editing. Thus, CEPT represents a unique poly-pharmacological strategy for comprehensive cytoprotection, providing a rationale for efficient and safe utilization of hPSCs.
ScienceNature.com

Network pharmacology integrated with experimental validation revealed the anti-inflammatory effects of Andrographis paniculata

Inflammation is a key factor in the development and complications of various diseases because it has a complex pathogenesis. Andrographis paniculate (Burm. f.) Nees (Chuan Xinlian) is a well-known form of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) applied in clearing heat and detoxification. Also, it is rich in bioactive lactones, with various anti-inflammatory activities. Here, network pharmacology combined with molecular biology experimental approach was used to predict and verify the potential molecular mechanism of Chuan Xinlian in treating inflammation. The bioactive ingredients of Chuan Xinlian were obtained from the TCMSP database and literature. Besides, the targets of Chuan Xinlian and inflammation were collected based on the multi-source databases and used to generate the PPI network. Network topology analysis and functional enrichment analysis were used to screen hub genes and their mechanisms. Molecular docking simulation was performed to evaluate the binding activity between the predicted hub genes and the bioactive ingredients. Additionally, LPS-induced NO production in RAW264.7 cell inflammatory response, RT-PCR and Western blot were used to validate the efficacy of the Chuan Xinlian in the treatment of inflammation. Network analysis outcomes indicated that five targets (IL-6, VEGFA, PTGST2, TNF-α, and MMP-9) were identified as the key targets of Chuan Xinlian in the treatment of inflammation. Further, molecular docking findings revealed that the majority of the bioactive ingredients exhibited a strong binding efficacy towards the predicted hub genes. Functional analysis results showed that the potential mechanisms were primarily concentrated in key pathways including cancer, immunology, and inflammation process. Moreover, RT-PCR and Western blot analysis indicated that Chuan Xinlian extract suppressed the production of inflammatory mediators with anti-inflammatory effects. Our study shows that Chuan Xinlian potentially exerts an anti-inflammatory effect via key pathways including cancer, immunology, and inflammation process. This suggests that Chuan Xinlian has a potential anti-inflammatory action, thereby providing a scientific reference for clinical studies.
ScienceNature.com

Entamoeba histolytica exploits the autophagy pathway in macrophages to trigger inflammation in disease pathogenesis

The mechanism whereby Entamoeba histolytica (Eh) binding with macrophages at the intercellular junction triggers aggressive pro-inflammatory responses in disease pathogenesis is not well understood. The host intracellular protein degradation process autophagy and its regulatory proteins are involved in maintenance of cellular homeostasis and excessive inflammatory responses. In this study we unraveled how Eh hijacks the autophagy process in macrophages to dysregulate pro-inflammatory responses. Direct contact of live Eh with macrophages activated caspase-6 that induced rapid proteolytic degradation of the autophagy ATG16L1 protein complex independent of NLRP3 inflammasome and caspase-3/8 activation. Crohn’s disease susceptible ATG16L1 T300A variant was highly susceptible to Eh-mediated degradation that augmented pro-inflammatory cytokines in mice. Quantitative proteomics revealed downregulation of autophagy and vesicle-mediated transport and upregulation of cysteine-type endopeptidase pathways in response to Eh. We conclude during Eh-macrophage outside-in signaling, ATG16L1 protein complex plays an overlooked regulatory role in shaping the pro-inflammatory landscape in amebiasis.
ScienceNature.com

Exploring the feasibility of using real-world data from a large clinical data research network to simulate clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease

In this study, we explored the feasibility of using real-world data (RWD) from a large clinical research network to simulate real-world clinical trials of Alzheimer’s disease (AD). The target trial (i.e., NCT00478205) is a Phase III double-blind, parallel-group trial that compared the 23 mg donepezil sustained release with the 10 mg donepezil immediate release formulation in patients with moderate to severe AD. We followed the target trial’s study protocol to identify the study population, treatment regimen assignments and outcome assessments, and to set up a number of different simulation scenarios and parameters. We considered two main scenarios: (1) a one-arm simulation: simulating a standard-of-care (SOC) arm that can serve as an external control arm; and (2) a two-arm simulation: simulating both intervention and control arms with proper patient matching algorithms for comparative effectiveness analysis. In the two-arm simulation scenario, we used propensity score matching controlling for baseline characteristics to simulate the randomization process. In the two-arm simulation, higher serious adverse event (SAE) rates were observed in the simulated trials than the rates reported in original trial, and a higher SAE rate was observed in the 23 mg arm than in the 10 mg SOC arm. In the one-arm simulation scenario, similar estimates of SAE rates were observed when proportional sampling was used to control demographic variables. In conclusion, trial simulation using RWD is feasible in this example of AD trial in terms of safety evaluation. Trial simulation using RWD could be a valuable tool for post-market comparative effectiveness studies and for informing future trials’ design. Nevertheless, such an approach may be limited, for example, by the availability of RWD that matches the target trials of interest, and further investigations are warranted.
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Single-Cell, Spatial Analysis Creates COVID-19 Tissue Atlases

Despite the enormous effort by the scientific community to understand the toll SARS-CoV-2 infection takes on the lungs and other organs, little is known about the pathophysiology of the disease. Now, a collaborative team has developed a foundational dataset consisting of tissue atlases that elucidate the biological impact of severe SARS-CoV-2 infection in the body. In this work, scientists use spatial analysis to reveal how infected cells from multiple organs exhibit a range of molecular and genomic changes. They also saw signs of multiple, unsuccessful attempts by the lungs to repair themselves in response to respiratory failure—the leading cause of death in COVID-19 patients. The ability to pinpoint cellular processes, expression pathways, and immune cell profiles in this way offers key insights into systemic COVID-19 disease progression.
Sciencerdworldonline.com

LLNL-developed thin-film electrodes reveal key insight into human brain activity

Thin-film electrodes developed at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory have been used in human patients at the University of California, San Francisco, generating never-before-seen recordings of brain activity in the hippocampus, a region responsible for memory and other cognitive functions. In a study published today in the journal Nature Communications, surgeons...
ScienceNature.com

A SARS-CoV-2 antibody curbs viral nucleocapsid protein-induced complement hyperactivation

Although human antibodies elicited by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) nucleocapsid (N) protein are profoundly boosted upon infection, little is known about the function of N-reactive antibodies. Herein, we isolate and profile a panel of 32 N protein-specific monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from a quick recovery coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) convalescent patient who has dominant antibody responses to the SARS-CoV-2 N protein rather than to the SARS-CoV-2 spike (S) protein. The complex structure of the N protein RNA binding domain with the highest binding affinity mAb (nCoV396) reveals changes in the epitopes and antigen’s allosteric regulation. Functionally, a virus-free complement hyperactivation analysis demonstrates that nCoV396 specifically compromises the N protein-induced complement hyperactivation, which is a risk factor for the morbidity and mortality of COVID-19 patients, thus laying the foundation for the identification of functional anti-N protein mAbs.
ScienceNature.com

Cell-surface SLC nucleoside transporters and purine levels modulate BRD4-dependent chromatin states

Metabolism negotiates cell-endogenous requirements of energy, nutrients and building blocks with the immediate environment to enable various processes, including growth and differentiation. While there is an increasing number of examples of crosstalk between metabolism and chromatin, few involve uptake of exogenous metabolites. Solute carriers (SLCs) represent the largest group of transporters in the human genome and are responsible for the transport of a wide variety of substrates, including nutrients and metabolites. We aimed to investigate the possible involvement of SLC-mediated solutes uptake and cellular metabolism in regulating cellular epigenetic states. Here, we perform a CRISPR–Cas9 transporter-focused genetic screen and a metabolic compound library screen for the regulation of BRD4-dependent chromatin states in human myeloid leukaemia cells. Intersection of the two orthogonal approaches reveal that loss of transporters involved with purine transport or inhibition of de novo purine synthesis lead to dysfunction of BRD4-dependent transcriptional regulation. Through mechanistic characterization of the metabolic circuitry, we elucidate the convergence of SLC-mediated purine uptake and de novo purine synthesis on BRD4-chromatin occupancy. Moreover, adenine-related metabolite supplementation effectively restores BRD4 functionality on purine impairment. Our study highlights the specific role of purine/adenine metabolism in modulating BRD4-dependent epigenetic states.