Impact of daily high dose oral vitamin D therapy on the inflammatory markers in patients with COVID 19 disease

By Maheshwar Lakkireddy, Srikanth Goud Gadiga, R. D. Malathi, Madhu Latha Karra, Ragini, Sangeetha Chinapaka, K. S. S. Sai Baba, Manohar Kandakatla
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID 19 is known to cause immune dysregulation and vitamin D is a known immunomodulator. This study aims to objectively investigate the impact of Pulse D therapy in reducing the inflammatory markers of COVID-19. Consented COVID-19 patients with hypovitaminosis D were evaluated for inflammatory markers (N/L ratio, CRP, LDH, IL6, Ferritin) along with vitamin D on 0th day and 9th/11th day as per their respective BMI category. Subjects were randomised into VD and NVD groups. VD group received Pulse D therapy (targeted daily supplementation of 60,000 IUs of vitamin D for 8 or 10 days depending upon their BMI) in addition to the standard treatment. NVD group received standard treatment alone. Differences in the variables between the two groups were analysed for statistical significance. Eighty seven out of one hundred and thirty subjects have completed the study (VD:44, NVD:43). Vitamin D level has increased from 16 ± 6 ng/ml to 89 ± 32 ng/ml after Pulse D therapy in VD group and highly significant (p < 0.01) reduction of all the measured inflammatory markers was noted. Reduction of markers in NVD group was insignificant (p > 0.05). The difference in the reduction of markers between the groups (NVD vs VD) was highly significant (p < 0.01). Therapeutic improvement in vitamin D to 80–100 ng/ml has significantly reduced the inflammatory markers associated with COVID-19 without any side effects. Hence, adjunctive Pulse D therapy can be added safely to the existing treatment protocols of COVID-19 for improved outcomes.

www.nature.com
#Vitamin A#Vitamin D Deficiency#Chronic Disease#Diabetes Symptoms#Calcium#Toxicity#Crp#Ldh#Ng Ml After Pulse D#Iec Nizam#Icmje#Icmr#Ctri#Serum Ferritin#Interleukin#Jama Netw#E S Hawrylowicz#J S Hewison#K S S S B Data#Schmiedebergs Arch
