newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Fivefold higher abundance of ticks (Acari: Ixodida) on the European roe deer (Capreolus capreolus L.) forest than field ecotypes

By Patrycja Opalińska, Anna Wierzbicka, Marek Asman, Grzegorz Rączka, Marcin K. Dyderski, Magdalena Nowak-Chmura
Nature.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European roe deer (Capreolus capreolus) is the most common deer species in Europe. The species can be a reservoir of some tick-borne diseases but it is primarily recognized for its contribution as an amplifier host. In Central Europe, two roe deer ecotypes are living in adjacent areas: field and forest. We investigated differences in tick load and species composition on these two ecotypes. We collected ticks from 160 (80 the forest ecotype and 80 the field ecotype) roe deer culled in Wielkopolska Region (West-Central Poland). The most common was Ixodes ricinus (n = 1610; 99%) followed by Ixodes hexagonus (n = 22; 1%). The dominant life stage of the ticks was female. Prevalence was higher for forest roe deer. Mean number of ticks found on the forest ecotype was almost fivefold higher than on the field ecotype (3.75 ± 0.83 vs. 0.77 ± 0.20 ticks). The mean probability of tick occurrence was threefold higher in the forest (0.915 ± 0.050) than the field ecotype (0.279 ± 0.125). The most infested body parts of roe deer from both ecotypes were the neck and the head.

www.nature.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildlife Species#Animal Species#The Tick#Tbe#Lb#I#Ind#Congress#Wydawnictwo Wiat Press#Anova#Polski#Aic#Parkowa#Wood Technology#E Lindgren#Nikon#Ecdc#Roe Deer Males#Male Roe Deer#Roe Deer Females
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Wildlife
Country
Spain
Country
Sweden
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
News Break
Google
News Break
Pets
Related
Animalsatlantanews.net

Conserving Tigers, Elephants and Bison, One LPG Stove at a Time

Two elephants cross a stream in Malai Mahadeshwara Hills Wildlife Sanctuary. Thanks to a number of conservation projects run by various government agencies, non-government organisations and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the wildlife population is thriving again. The forest is now home to an estimated 500 elephants and several other big game animals, including bison and tigers. Credit: Stella Paul/IPS.
ScienceNature.com

A morphological analysis of activity-dependent myelination and myelin injury in transitional oligodendrocytes

Neuronal activity is established as a driver of oligodendrocyte (OL) differentiation and myelination. The concept of activity-dependent myelin plasticity, and its role in cognition and disease, is gaining support. Methods capable of resolving changes in the morphology of individual myelinating OL would advance our understanding of myelin plasticity and injury, thus we adapted a labelling approach involving Semliki Forest Virus (SFV) vectors to resolve and quantify the 3-D structure of OL processes and internodes in cerebellar slice cultures. We first demonstrate the utility of the approach by studying changes in OL morphology after complement-mediated injury. SFV vectors injected into cerebellar white matter labelled transitional OL (TOL), whose characteristic mixture of myelinating and non-myelinating processes exhibited significant degeneration after complement injury. The method was also capable of resolving finer changes in morphology related to neuronal activity. Prolonged suppression of neuronal activity, which reduced myelination, selectively decreased the length of putative internodes, and the proportion of process branches that supported them, while leaving other features of process morphology unaltered. Overall this work provides novel information on the morphology of TOL, and their response to conditions that alter circuit function or induce demyelination.
IndustryLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for European Metals Holdings (EMH)

IN BRIEF: European Metals Holdings adopts ESG framework. TRADING UPDATES: Superdry optimistic; Virgin Wines toasts demand surge. (Sharecast News) - European Metals Holdings announced on Thursday that the Cinovec Project company Geomet has submitted the documentation related to the initial environmental impact assessment notification to the Czech Ministry of the Environment.
GoogleNature.com

Direct contribution of skeletal muscle mesenchymal progenitors to bone repair

Bone regenerates by activation of tissue resident stem/progenitor cells, formation of a fibrous callus followed by deposition of cartilage and bone matrices. Here, we show that mesenchymal progenitors residing in skeletal muscle adjacent to bone mediate the initial fibrotic response to bone injury and also participate in cartilage and bone formation. Combined lineage and single-cell RNA sequencing analyses reveal that skeletal muscle mesenchymal progenitors adopt a fibrogenic fate before they engage in chondrogenesis after fracture. In polytrauma, where bone and skeletal muscle are injured, skeletal muscle mesenchymal progenitors exhibit altered fibrogenesis and chondrogenesis. This leads to impaired bone healing, which is due to accumulation of fibrotic tissue originating from skeletal muscle and can be corrected by the anti-fibrotic agent Imatinib. These results elucidate the central role of skeletal muscle in bone regeneration and provide evidence that skeletal muscle can be targeted to prevent persistent callus fibrosis and improve bone healing after musculoskeletal trauma.
Agricultureresilience.org

Mexico Makes Strides in Agroecology

Ed. note: This article was originally published in La Jornada in Spanish and Voices for Mother Earth in English, and is reposted here with permission of the author. Sept. 8, 2016, was a tragic day. At a massive event on that day, Enrique Peña Nieto, president of the country, dramatically announced that he was a daily consumer of Coca~Cola. His words were celebrated with applause and laughter by businessmen and officials who listened to him; meanwhile, 6.4 million citizens were suffering from diabetes, seven out of 10 suffered from obesity or overweight, and the country led the world in childhood obesity. Those were times of brazenness and cynicism.
Chinatfiglobalnews.com

Australia laid a trap for China and China fell into it. And now it stands exposed

When Australia started standing up to Chinese authoritarianism, many analysts were predicting that Canberra wouldn’t be able to withstand trade wars or another economic backlash from its biggest trade partner – China. But after almost a year of Sino-Australia tensions, it is Canberra, which is decoupling from China. And Beijing cannot do anything but look on helplessly.
CancerNature.com

Use of omeprazole, the proton pump inhibitor, as a potential therapy for the capecitabine-induced hand-foot syndrome

Hand-foot syndrome (HFS), also known as palmar-plantar erythrodysesthesia (PPE), is a major side effect of capecitabine. Although the pathogenesis of HFS remains unknown, some studies suggested a potential involvement of inflammation in its pathogenesis. Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) have been reported to have anti-inflammatory effects. In this study, we investigated the ameliorative effects of omeprazole, a PPI on capecitabine-related HFS in mice model, and a real-world database. Repeated administration of capecitabine (200 mg/kg, p.o., five times a week for 3 weeks) increased fluid content, redness, and tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-α substance of the mice hind paw. Co-administration of omeprazole (20 mg/kg, p.o., at the same schedule) significantly inhibited these changes induced by capecitabine. Moreover, based on the clinical database analysis of the Food and Drug Administration Adverse Event Reporting System, the group that has used any PPIs had a lower reporting rate of capecitabine-related PPE than the group that has not used any PPIs. (6.25% vs. 8.31%, p < 0.0001, reporting odds ratio (ROR) 0.74, 95% confidence interval (CI) 0.65–0.83). Our results suggest that omeprazole may be a potential prophylactic agent for capecitabine-induced HFS.
Public HealthThe Sun US

Doctors in India detect potential NEW Covid symptoms

DOCTORS in the coronavirus hotspot India have found a potentially new symptom. The classic signs of Covid disease are a cough, loss of taste or smell and a high temperature. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. However, various other complaints - including fatigue, a headache and...