Pro-Trump born again pastor, Hank Kunneman, says God is "testing" Christians' faith with Biden's presidency. Kunneman, the self-described "prophet," appeared on Flashpoint, a news show for "conservative Christians around the world," Tuesday night, where he claimed that God is using President Joe Biden's time in office as a way to "test" which Christians will continue to trust the prophets who claimed God guaranteed a win for former President Trump in 2020. As Right Wing Watch pointed out in a recent article, it's not the first time Kunneman has made this claim.