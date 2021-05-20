Cruise Ships Planning Summer 2021 Voyages in the Caribbean

One of the organizations at the forefront of cruise line compliance as the industry prepares to set sail is the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC). Its mandate is to establish and then manage standards for sustainable travel and tourism. And then, to monitor the practice of those standards — with both the public and private sectors. I spoke with Ioannis Pappas, the Mediterranean Region Director for the GSTC about its work and challenges. Dubrovnik is a particular case study. It’s one of the most popular destinations in the Mediterranean. It became almost too popular with cruise ships after “Game of Thrones,” and this was before the pandemic. How will it now emerge? I spoke to Dubrovnik’s Deputy Mayor Jelka Tepsic about what Dubrovnik did before COVID-19, and how the city is managing cruise ships now, all on this edition of “Global Cruise Report.”