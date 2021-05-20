Ye of Little Faith. And Out of the Crane Box Twice ...
On Wednesday morning, in perfect conditions, Anita, Clemens, and I made our way into the marsh at 6:40am. We did not see a single Black-necked Stilt anywhere. It seemed as if we were in a dead zone. I said, “I’m outta here,” and headed north for the two small chicks (by car). I did OK. Like me, Anita was not optimistic and headed to the south end of the marsh. When she returned, Clemens was ecstatic; his patience had been rewarded when two stilts landed right in from of him, courted, and copulated. Facing him! Then two more showed up for a battle royale. His final reward was a single stilt bathing. Anita had chased a dive-bathing Osprey and got a great image of the bird shaking out in flight after its bath. I hooked back up with them at about 8:00am; we all worked the edge of the marsh and enjoyed some really good chances with the two large crane colts and their parents. And finally, with a young Green Heron.www.birdsasart-blog.com