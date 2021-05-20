newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

ONC BOCES has the following po...

Daily Star
 19 hours ago

ONC BOCES has the following positions available: School Psychologist Library Media Specialist Special Education Teachers Driver Education Instructor Licensed Teaching Assistants Automotive Technology Teacher English as a New Language Teacher Certified Nursing Assistant Instructor Please visit www.oncboces.org/jobs for a complete list of openings, job descriptions and application information. EOE.

marketplace.thedailystar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boces#Language#Onc Boces#Teaching#Application Information#Eoe#English#Job Descriptions#Openings#Automotive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Special Education
Related
EducationTimes-Herald

CA BOCES students show well in Skills USA

Several local students were honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants. The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing, and STEM.
EducationTimes-Herald

Area BOCES students place at Skills USA NY competition

Several local CA BOCES students were recently honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants. Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels.
Educationhudsonvalleypress.com

Dutchess BOCES Announces Appointments

POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess BOCES has appointed a new deputy superintendent and named an interim principal for the 2021-22 school year. Dr. Jodi DeLucia, who spent sixteen years in Dutchess BOCES’ Educational Resources Division including time as the director, is returning as the next Deputy Superintendent. She will begin on July 19, after Cora Stempel’s retirement. She is currently the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction for the Onteora Central School District in Boiceville.
Collegespcdn.co

SCC holding Pathway to Employment classes

Surry Community College will be holding a program in the summer called Pathway to Employment, with classes starting May 25 and run through June 24, on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during the day. The classes will be online as well as meet on the Dobson campus, and is aimed at...
Ithaca, NYtompkinsweekly.com

Briefs: GreenStar anniversary, BOCES job fair success

GreenStar Celebrates one year at 770 Cascadilla St. GreenStar Food Co+op celebrated the one-year anniversary of its new flagship store at 770 Cascadilla St. with a small ribbon cutting ceremony May 6, joined by county and city officials who congratulated GreenStar staff on the milestone. As part of the celebration, the cooperative grocery business, with three locations in Ithaca, is offering its more than 12,000 members and new members a 10% discount on unlimited shopping trips May 25 through 27, as well as a chance to win a Stand Up Paddleboard prize package, courtesy of Paddledockers and Explore Ithaca. Opening its doors on May 6, 2020, shortly after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, GreenStar was unable to host private tour events or a grand opening, or offer the full extent of its new store features as it strictly observed health and safety recommendations to avoid crowding and reduce potential risks. “GreenStar is a staple in Ithaca, and in so many ways, reflects the very essence of the community,” said Chamber President Jennifer Tavares. “We are so proud to support GreenStar’s expansion in Ithaca and help celebrate their one-year anniversary at their fantastic new location.” GreenStar Council President Marilyn Chase and General Manager Brandon Kane acknowledged shoppers, staff and community for supporting the cooperative business. “I want to thank the staff who made it possible for this relocation to happen and our more than 12,000 member-owners, because if they didn’t exist, we wouldn’t exist,” Chase said. “In appreciation of our members who have sustained GreenStar through this incredibly challenging year and to encourage more shoppers in Ithaca and surrounding communities to explore and join the co-op, we are thrilled to celebrate one year at Cascadilla St. and thank our shoppers with these great promotions,” Kane said. “In spite of many challenges, to celebrate one year is certainly a testimony to our community’s deep commitment to GreenStar’s success.” GreenStar’s Cascadilla St. store, supported with $2 million in investments from more than 250 GreenStar members, is a 30,000-square-foot building located in the new city waterfront Market District, which houses retail operations, administrative offices and an expansive kitchen and bakery. In this photo (left to right), Ithaca Mayor Svante Myrick, Chase, Kane and Tavares gather at the ribbon cutting, held at the co-op in Ithaca.
Morrisville, NYObserver-Dispatch

BOCES inspires electrical success for Morrisville-Eaton Central School senior

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was originally attributed to Aaron DeLand; it was actually prepared by Madison-Oneida BOCES. Morrisville-Eaton Central School senior Eric Warner discovered an interest in the skilled trades while helping out at his father’s contracting business over several years. As a high school junior, he enrolled in the Electrical/HVAC program at Madison-Oneida BOCES in Verona to advance his knowledge of the industry because he knew that high-quality electricians are in high demand.