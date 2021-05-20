newsbreak-logo
All in the family: the Presidential Scholars

 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAcademic success is a family affair for the Niewoehners. With not one, but two daughters designated as U.S. Presidential Scholars in the last recent years, it is clear that this close-knit clan from Hawkeye is doing something right. This month, 17-year-old high school graduate Molly Niewoehner was named as one...

