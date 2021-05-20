Ryan Parker

Simi Valley born native and junior at SVHS, Ryan Mitchell Murphy perished in a tragic car accident in New Braunfels, Texas on May 23, 2020. Just before Thanksgiving 2019, Ryan left Simi Valley, CA to live temporarily with his Dad in New Braunfels, Texas with the full intention of coming back to finish his senior year and graduate from SVHS. Ryan purposely kept to himself initially at his new high school, Canyon High School but quickly spread his huge wings/ personality and California persona and became a friend to countless in Texas. In Ryan’s special way, he was able to keep in constant and consistent contact with his friends and family here in Simi Valley. In February 2020, Ryan came home for his 17th birthday and to surprise his best friend Butch Ewart to celebrate his own 18th birthday. Everyone who visited with him during this visit feels forever blessed. Ryan loved music and people, he loved to make people laugh and make them feel better if they were down, that was just him — a smile, a fist bump, a wink, a “hey I got you” or “I’m here if you need someone”. Ryan had the innate gift of knowing what to say or what a person needed to hear; his radiant smile encouraged a reciprocal smile; his energy and laughter were infectious. Ryan spread happiness and encouragement and love. Wearing the Israeli flag to his middle school one day for costume day labeled him Super Jew from there forward. Ryan was proud of his heritage and knew where he came from and where his family came from. Ryan loved the Star of David — that Israeli flag hung on the wall of his room since the day he got it as a gift from his friend Ian, years ago at VVMS. Ryan had many passions; music encompassed all of his passions. Ryan’s passion for racing, started at MB2 in Moorpark. He loved snow skiing (Lake Tahoe), playing volleyball, treetop zip lining, snowmobiling, wakeboarding, fishing and boating, Magic Mountain, Platinum sports center in Simi Valley and.