Ryan Parker

Just a few blocks from The University of MD Medical Center and centrally located within the enclave of Camden Crossing, this massive 4 level end unit townhome is your dream come true. Honestly, one of the most convenient locations in Baltimore. No parking issue here. Nestle your cars inside the large two-car garage or the ample driveway behind the house. Crave green space, you+GGve got it, located adjacent to the house. This is one of the largest homes in the community, with a three-level rear bump-out, and optional fourth level, with an abundance of large windows and natural light. Upon entering the lower level you are greeted by a two-story entrance, endless options await on this level. Enjoy this area as a recreation room, exercise room, or home office. When you ascend to the second level you will discover an open concept floorplan with wood floors where the bright spacious kitchen with granite counters adjoins the living and dining areas, which leads to a sliding glass door and a deck for entertaining. You will lose yourself in the huge primary bedroom, and an en suite spa-like bath that is sure to impress with dual vanities, a separate shower, and a relaxing jetted tub. A total of 3 bedrooms, laundry, and a hall bath conclude the tour of the 3rd floor. Up, up and away to the 4th and final level. Need a 4th bedroom, here it is! Need an office in a quiet location, this could be it! There is also the bonus of a large storage area on this level. Partake in all Charm City has to offer! Conveniently located near The University of MD Medical Center, The Johns Hopkins Hospital, the Inner Harbor, Camden Yards, M&T Bank Stadium, restaurants, and shopping. Easy access to major commuting routes and public transportation. Check into the amazing homeownership grants and programs available while interest rates are at a historic low. If you are an employee of UM, you may be able to take advantage of the +G-live near your work+GG program. https://www.umaryland.edu/live-near-your-work/