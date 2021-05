At the beginning of the exercise, staff members from France, US, and Japanese forces will conduct planning during a staff exercise at Camp Ainoura, Naval Base Sasebo, in preparation for the field training exercise. At the conclusion of this staff exercise, the field training portion of the exercise will begin at Kirishima Maneuver Area, with a combat engineer subject matter expertise exchange, casualty evacuation and combat service support training, simulated fire support coordination training between JSDF and US military personnel, a forward arming and refueling point in support of Japanese and US aircraft, and the culminating multilateral ship to shore amphibious air assault onto the objective area.