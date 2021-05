WEDNESDAY, MAY 5, 2021 AT 5:35 P.M. The City of Hallandale Beach’s City Commission will be conducting a public meeting, on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 5:35 P.M., as may be continued from time to time in the City Cultural Center and through “Virtual” meeting utilizing communications media technology (“CMT”) as the impact of the Novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) poses a continuing threat to the health, safety and welfare of the State of Florida and its residents. The view the full Agenda, visit www.cohb.org/agenda.