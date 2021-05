Oil was steady as a demand recovery in key regions raised optimism about rising fuel consumption, despite a Covid-19 flare-up in parts of Asia. Futures in New York traded near $65 a barrel while Brent was just under $69 in London. Chinese refiners have churned through record volumes of crude so far this year, but Indian fuel demand continued to weaken in the first half of May. It underscores the uneven rebound that has slowed crude’s rally.