Elizabeth City, NC

Linda Jo Toppin Kight

Daily Advance
 19 hours ago

Linda Jo Toppin Kight, 67, of Elizabeth City, died Sunday, May 16, 2021 in Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Elizabeth City. Born in Chowan County on March 8, 1954, she was the daughter of Doris Tynch Toppin of Edenton and the late Guy Leroy Toppin. A retired Certified Nursing Assistant, she attended Rockfish Church in Fayetteville when visiting her daughter there, and also enjoyed worshipping with the church online while in Elizabeth City. Surviving in addition to her mother are her daughter, Shelia A. Jackson (husband, A. Cameron Jackson); her son, Christopher L. Kight; her granddaughter, Lily J. Jackson, all of Fayetteville; and her sister, Donna Crain of Elizabeth City. A private graveside service will be held Friday in Beaver Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her daughter, 1025 Our Street, Fayetteville, NC 28314, to assist with medical and other related expenses. Miller Funeral Home & Crematory, 735 Virginia Road, Edenton, is assisting the family with arrangements, and online condolences may be made by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

