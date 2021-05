Older adults in the US have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic, comprising the majority of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths. Since the authorization of COVID-19 vaccines beginning in December 2020, there has been significant progress vaccinating older adults, who were among the first groups prioritized for vaccines after health care workers and residents and staff in long-term care facilities. As of May 12, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 84.0% of adults 65 and older have gotten at least their first dose and 71.9% have been fully vaccinated.