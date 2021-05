YAKIMA -- Yakima, Kittitas, and every county in the state will stay in Phase 3, as Governor Inslee announced a 2 week pause in the reopening plan Tuesday. A statement released by Inslee's office said, "This means all counties will stay in their current phases. At the end of the two-week pause, we will evaluate the situation. Looking at our rate of vaccination, if people remain committed to this, there’s a reason to believe that sometime this summer we will have a more substantial reopening. Only if we do what we need in terms of vaccination and adherence to public health."