Most people would probably be familiar with developer Chubby Pixel by way of the first-person puzzler Suicide Guy, which has been available on consoles and PC in various forms for years but just came to iOS and Android devices this past January. (It’s called Sleepin’ Guy on iOS, probably because of Apple being Apple.) Anyway, Chubby Pixel is actually responsible for a number of other games, and one of their other more well-known series is the Woodle Adventures 3D platforming games. The first game in the series released a number of years ago on consoles and PC, but more recently was released in a new enhanced version called Woodle Tree Adventures Deluxe which featured a number of improvements over the original as well as a brand new additional level to explore. Now that version is making its way to iOS and Android this week. Here’s a trailer for Woodle Deluxe.