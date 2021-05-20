newsbreak-logo
If we’re to keep using plastics, we need new rules

By Caroline Allman
GreenBiz
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAt this point, you probably don’t need me to tell you that we have a plastics problem. In the last five years, we’ve sounded the alarm about single-use plastics and the burden their use has placed on the planet. You’ve likely seen pictures of beaches riddled with plastics and waste from the U.S. and other countries or of the Plastic Island in the Pacific Ocean. I think most point to WW2 as the turning point with plastics — when they became part of everyone’s everyday life — but now the issue is bigger than just packaging and toys. Our cars have more plastic than ever. Our drinks, our bread, even our hand sanitizer — all packaged in or contain plastic.

