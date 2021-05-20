newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Polestar UK appoints Volkswagen fleet specialist Matt Hawkins as head of sales

am-online.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePolestar UK has appointed former Volkswagen Group and Audi fleet and business specialist Matt Hawkins as its first head of sales. The appointment of Hawkins comes as the brand prepares to double its number of Polestar Space electric vehicle (EV) showcase centres – with new sites planned for Birmingham and Glasgow – and as part of a doubling of the Geely-owned brand’s UK workforce.

www.am-online.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Automotive#Global Sales#Retail Sales#Marketing Strategy#Geely#Bik#Usher#Pr#The Uk Hawkins#Volkswagen Group Uk#Polestar Uk#Audi Uk#Brand#Evs#Sales Departments#Uk Consumers#Business Customers#Key Hires#Birmingham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Audi
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Volkswagen
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Cars
News Break
Marketing
Related
BusinessScreendaily

UK financier Head Gear Films appoints new COO

Daniel Negret has been named chief operating officer at UK film, TV and video games financier Head Gear Films, replacing the outgoing Tom Harberd. Negret joins from Ingenious Media, where he spent three years as an investment manager, working on features including Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor, Simon Barrett’s Séance and Marco Perego Saldana’s upcoming drama Keyhole Garden. He will report to Head Gear managing director Phil Hunt.
Businessnaturalgasworld.com

UK CCS firm Storegga appoints former regulator as chair

Alistair Buchanan has experience of determining tariff methodolgies and allowable income for natural monopolies. The developer of the UK Acorn carbon capture and storage project (CCS) Storegga Geotechnologies has appointed a former UK gas networks regulator Alistair Buchanan as non-executive chairman, it said May 17. Buchanan ran Ofge...
Businessam-online.com

Skoda UK appoints Kevin Rendell as head of sales operations

Škoda UK has appointed Volkswagen UK head of aftersales Kevin Rendall as its new head of sales operations. Rendall’s appointment follows John French’s move to become the new head of product planning for Seat and Cupra UK and follows five years at his previous post with VW. A statement issued...
CarsCarscoops

Polestar To Offer UK Buyers More Test Drive Opportunities As It Opens New Hub

Volvo-offshoot, Polestar, saw a successful 2020 with their UK-based test drive program. The campaign saw thousands of test drives being completely booked within a matter of hours. Polestar UK evidently saw the potential to attract customers and has taken the opportunity to showcase the Polestar 2 in a “curated and...
Businessconceptcarz.com

Integration: Volkswagen Sachsen GmbH to be incorporated into Volkswagen AG

• Decision taken to fully integrate Volkswagen Sachsen GmbH in Volkswagen AG by 2027. •Corporate structures will become leaner and decision-making processes quicker. •Extra costs to be offset by site-specific compensation measures. •Agreement on gradual harmonisation of weekly working hours from 38 at present to 35. •Gunnar Kilian, member of...
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Of Europe CEO Says Automaker Could Transition To EVs Before 2030

Earlier this year, Ford of Europe committed that by mid-2026, 100 percent of its passenger vehicle lineup will be zero-emissions capable, all-electric, or plug-in hybrid and that it will be completely all-electric by 2030. Since then, Ford of Europe CEO Stuart Rowley detailed the automaker’s plan on how to achieve those goals, and also clarified that it would continue to build and sell ICE-powered commercial vehicles in the region. Regardless, Rowley also recently admitted that Ford could transition to EVs even sooner than 2030.
Carsinsideevs.com

UK: Volkswagen Introduces Entry-Level ID.4 With 52 kWh Battery

Volkswagen has introduced in the UK new entry-level versions of the ID.4 model, equipped with a smaller 52 kWh battery (usable capacity), compared to the initial 77 kWh battery (82 kWh total). There are two new powertrain versions with that battery: Pure - 109 kW (148 PS)/220 Nm and Pure...
Businessjust-auto.com

Plant Oxford pay niggle, BMW EVs, Nissan red ink - the week

Trouble at BMW Plant Oxford this week. The Unite union claimed workers at the factory, which produces the Mini, were being threatened with being unpaid as a result of the company's refusal to use the furlough scheme to cover wages during the ongoing COVID-related semiconductor stoppages. However, although the semiconductor shortage was directly related to the Covid-19 pandemic, BMW had decided that it will not use the government's job retention scheme to furlough workers and ensure they are paid during such stoppages, the union said. Instead the company was looking to alter existing collective agreements, which will weaken workers' terms and conditions, it added. We asked BMW for its side of the story. "As a result of the global lack of availability of semiconductor components, an issue that has been affecting the entire automotive industry for several months, it has been necessary for Plant Oxford to stand down a number of production shifts. (Friday 30 April, Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 May; Thursday 13 and Friday 14 May; Thursday 20 and Friday 21 May). We are monitoring the situation very closely and are in constant communication with our associates and suppliers. BMW Group was surprised to read the press release from Unite, as the company is in advanced negotiations with the trade union regarding potential arrangements to ensure that the monthly base pay of associates is maintained during these current stand downs, including those that have already taken place. It is anticipated these negotiations will be concluded in the near future and details of what is agreed will be communicated by the end of this week at the very latest."
BusinessCarscoops

Ford Could Create More EVs Based On Volkswagen’s MEB Platform

Ford is considering developing a number of electric vehicles that will be based on Volkswagen’s MEB architecture. The two car manufacturing giants have already announced an engineering partnership that will see Ford develop commercial vehicles for the two brands. Ford is also already testing a compact MEB-based SUV that it will launch in 2023 and will slot below the Mustang Mach-E in its range. Ford of Europe president Stuart Rowley wants to see the companies work together on more models.
Businessinterplasinsights.com

Borche UK appoints new Sales Manager

Borche UK have appointed Robin Jesser to the role of Sales Manager. Jesser has a wealth of experience within the plastics industry and in particular within the Injection Moulding field. Jesser joins Borche from his the most recent position with Piolax and his past experience include prolonged spells with Hellermann...
Businessfleetequipmentmag.com

Element Fleet makes new executive-level appointments

David Sickels is the Associate Editor of Tire Review and Fleet Equipment magazines. He has a history of working in the media, marketing and automotive industries in both print and online. Element Fleet Management Corp. has appointed a senior leadership team to lead the company’s electric vehicle (EV) strategy. Avninder...
Businesspetbusiness

Carnivore Meat Company Appoints Customer Service Specialist

Carnivore Meat Company welcomed Benjamin Hannon to its sales support team as customer service specialist. Hannon brings over 15 years of experience in a myriad of customer service roles, which includes both in-bound and out-bound call center and telesales experience. Hannon will answer all consumer inquiries via phone, email and mail for Carnivore Meat Company brand’s Vital Essentials, Vital Cat and Nature’s Advantage. He will also welcome all visitors at the front desk at the company’s Yeager St. office in Green Bay.
Energy Industrybunkerspot.com

EUROPE: Infinite Solutions launches UK office; appoints MD

The well-known energy sector executive, Capt. D.K Balian, will head the sustainability consultancy’s new UK operation, and he tells Bunkerspot that carbon offsetting has a key role to play in accelerating and achieving the energy transition. Headquartered in India, Infinite Solutions was set up by three entrepreneurs who have backgrounds...
Businessavinteractive.com

Christie appoints Visualization as UK technical partner

Christie has announced a new UK partnership with Visualization. The UK-based company will be joining Christie as the UK’s technical distribution partner, offering full system design, build and supply of services and products, to the integration and dealer channel. Visualization is an associate company of AV Rack Build and is...
Businessautomotive-fleet.com

Kia UK Adds To Fleet Team Strength With New Appointment

Kia UK boosts its fleet sales team with the appointment of Moyosola Fujamade as National Contract Hire Relationship Manager, effective immediately. Fujamade joins fleet sales from Kia’s press and communications department where she was Senior Press Officer. Swapping handling the press to managing relationships with the UK’s top contract hire and leasing companies, Fujamade is also entrusted with day-to-day business relationships with Kia’s own contract hire supplier, ALD Automotive.
U.K.TravelDailyNews.com

US rural accomodation specialist Yonder launches in UK

AUSTIN, TX - Yonder, the US based travel platform that invites people to reconnect with the natural world with its nature based accommodation focus, is launching its UK collection. It features 5000, and growing, accommodation choices across the country aiming to tap into the increasing interest in rural holidays. Yonder...
Economyautomotive-fleet.com

Luxury Genesis Brand Launches in UK as Part of European Rollout

Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis is launching into Europe, commencing sales operations in the UK, Germany and Switzerland in 2021. Having already been present in Korea and the U.S. for several years, this is the first time the Genesis nameplate is taking on Europe, promising exceptional customer service over sales targets through what the company terms the ‘Genesis difference’.