Automating textile waste will change the game for clothing recycling

Here's how to keep more items out of landfills—while earning rewards for your good deeds through recycling programs that give you cash back. Sure, we know how to recycle aluminum cans and cardboard boxes by tossing those items into convenient recycle bins. And if you're thrifty, you may already routinely bring your bottles and cans to a recycling center or back to the store to receive the redemption value. But many other products, including clothing and electronics, can also find a second life through take-back programs—and earn you cash rewards in the process.