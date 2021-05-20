newsbreak-logo
Automating textile waste will change the game for clothing recycling

By Giorgia Marino
GreenBiz
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTextile and fashion industry have a huge circular potential that has yet to be developed. One of the main issues holding back the application of the circular economy in this sector is sorting through textile waste, which requires a high degree of precision and is still performed manually. Being able to automate the process and launch it on an industrial scale therefore will be the key to a real revolution in the world of textiles.

Textile Recycling#Clothing#Economy#Industrial Waste#Domestic Waste#Technology Company#Startup Company#German#Norwegian#Ivl#Nir#Avesta#Urban Kozinc#Sysav Industri Ab#Recycling Centers#Textile Fractions#Discarded Textiles#Automation#Fibers#Fabric
