Editorial: The methane problem [Gas in Transition]

An old economists’ joke goes, “If my neighbor loses his/her job, it’s a recession. If I lose my job, it’s a Depression.” My corollary would be, “If my neighbor can’t get gas, it’s a disruption. If I can’t get gas, it’s a crisis.” Reports of gasoline stations on the East Coast running dry because of the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline system certainly suggest we’re getting close to tipping into the crisis stage, as least from the point of view of consumers. Panic buying is nothing new (think toilet paper) and cannot be deterred, and the timing of the interruption is bad, coming just before the summer driving season. But the government should be measured in its response, especially when it comes to new legislation.