Editorial: The methane problem [Gas in Transition]
The UNEP report is likely to push the climate change conversation, which has so far centred on CO2, further in the direction of methane. [Gas in Transition, Volume 1, Issue 2]. The global climate change discussion has chiefly revolved around CO2 emissions and efforts to reduce them. But there is a growing view that methane mitigation too has a vital role to play. This shift in focus was highlighted by a landmark report published by the UN on May 6 which concluded that cutting methane emissions was critical to avoiding global temperature growth. Reducing how much methane escapes into the atmosphere could also have a much more rapid impact than efforts to curb CO2 emission, the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) argues in its Global Methane Assessment. “Cut...www.naturalgasworld.com